Beatles vs. Stones concert to benefit The Foundation for the Children of the Californias

Beatles vs. Stones will perform at The Paddock at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Oct. 6, to raise funds for state-of-the-art surgical equipment at the Hospital Infantil de las Californias. Funds raised will also support the Hospital’s “Programa de Apoyo a Pacientes Indigentes” (program for indigent patients) and Foundation operations.

The British Invasion brought us the two most popular rock groups of all time, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, as well as the liveliest debate in rock history - which band is the greatest? These two legendary bands will engage in a musical “shoot out of the hits” featuring internationally-renowned tribute bands, Beatles for Sale and Hollywood Stones. Alternating power sets with the two bands coming together on stage for an amazing encore, makes this show a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Onstage, the bands alternate mini sets and trade improvised barbs and banter between songs to act out the famous rivalry. Since 2011, the “Beatles” and the “Rolling Stones” have traded improvised barbs and banter to sold out audiences all across the United States, including a four-month residency at the Harrah’s Reno Showroom. Whether you’re a mod or a rocker, a John or a Paul supporter – Beatles vs. Stones is your ticket back in time to “Yesterday”!

A crowd of 400 is anticipated at the event, which includes dinner stations, opportunity drawing, live auction and silent auction. The humanitarian hospital provides care for children from the “mega-region” of San Diego County, Baja California and beyond. Tickets go on sale for early-bird pre-purchase on Monday, Aug. 13 and will be available for regular purchase starting Monday, Aug. 20. They can be purchased online at www.usfcc.org.

The Foundation for the Children of the Californias is part of a tri-national collaboration among philanthropies in the United States, Mexico and Canada, which for 24 years has provided needed medical care and disease prevention education to children of the border region through critical support of the Hospital Infantil de las Californias. The facility is located adjacent to the U.S. border (one half mile into Baja California, Mexico).

The Hospital Infantil de las Californias pediatric complex offers outpatient services in 26 specialties in a 56,000-square-foot complex plus community outreach. Approximately 60 percent of the hospital’s staff and medical personnel donate their professional services. To find out more go to www.usfcc.org.