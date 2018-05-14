Emmy-award winning producer to headline CCA Cinema fundraiser

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation is hosting “Cinema UNCUT: An Evening with Javier Grillo-Marxuach,” a Cocktail Soirée event on June 3, 4-7 p.m. at The Oaks Club in Carlsbad to raise money for its award-winning Envision Cinema program and school television show, CCA-TV. Grillo-Marxuach is best known as one of the Emmy-Award winning writer/producers of the hit ABC series Lost, and for creating The Middleman graphic novels and television series.
Grillo-Marxuach is a prolific creator of TV, film, comics, and trans-media content currently working as co-executive producer of The Dark Crystal, a 10-hour Netflix series revival of the classic Jim Henson feature film, and as consulting producer of Blood and Treasure, a 13-part summer series for CBS. At the event, Grillo-Marxuach will describe the path he followed in establishing a successful, productive, and influential career that has garnered top industry accolades, including an Emmy and Writers Guild Award. He will also provide encouragement and inspirational advice for parents of future filmmakers.
Tickets for the Soirée include delicious tray-passed hor d’ouevres, champagne cocktails, beer and wine, along with a live jazz trio, featuring CCA music teacher Nate Jarrell. Tickets are $95 per person in advance at www.canyoncrestfoundation.org or $125 per person at the door. A silent auction for unique film-related experiences, including rare opportunities to shadow professionals in the field will also be offered exclusively at this event. All proceeds benefit the CCA Envision Cinema program and CCA-TV. For more information, contact Nancy Coker, VP of Envision, Canyon Crest Academy Foundation, envision@canyoncrestfoundation.org.