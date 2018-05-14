Emmy-award winning producer to headline CCA Cinema fundraiser

“Cinema UNCUT: An Evening with Javier Grillo-Marxuach” Courtesy

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation is hosting “Cinema UNCUT: An Evening with Javier Grillo-Marxuach,” a Cocktail Soirée event on June 3, 4-7 p.m. at The Oaks Club in Carlsbad to raise money for its award-winning Envision Cinema program and school television show, CCA-TV. Grillo-Marxuach is best known as one of the Emmy-Award winning writer/producers of the hit ABC series Lost, and for creating The Middleman graphic novels and television series.

Grillo-Marxuach is a prolific creator of TV, film, comics, and trans-media content currently working as co-executive producer of The Dark Crystal, a 10-hour Netflix series revival of the classic Jim Henson feature film, and as consulting producer of Blood and Treasure, a 13-part summer series for CBS. At the event, Grillo-Marxuach will describe the path he followed in establishing a successful, productive, and influential career that has garnered top industry accolades, including an Emmy and Writers Guild Award. He will also provide encouragement and inspirational advice for parents of future filmmakers.