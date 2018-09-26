Hollywood comes to CCA for Sept. 29 benefit event

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation is hosting “Cinema UNCUT: An Evening with Javier Grillo-Marxuach,” a delicious dinner and evening on Sept. 29, 5-8 p.m. at the Canyon Crest Academy Black Box theater, 5951 Village Center Loop Road in San Diego to raise money for its award-winning Envision Cinema program and school television show, CCA-TV.

Grillo-Marxuach is best known as one of the Emmy-Award winning writer/producers of the hit ABC series “Lost,” and for creating The Middleman graphic novels and television series. Grillo-Marxuach is a prolific creator of TV, film, comics, and trans-media content currently working as co-executive producer of “The Dark Crystal,” a 10-hour Netflix series revival of the classic Jim Henson feature film, and as consulting producer of “Blood and Treasure,” a 13-part summer series for CBS. At the event, Grillo-Marxuach will describe the path he followed in establishing a successful, productive and influential career that has garnered top industry accolades, including an Emmy and Writers Guild Award. He will also provide encouragement and inspirational advice for parents of future filmmakers.

In honor of the event’s special guest being a writer and producer of the hit series, “Lost,” enjoy delicious Hawaiian-themed food from Leilana Food Truck. In addition, there will be a Hawaiian Shave Ice truck and fun tropical drinks.

A silent auction for unique film-related experiences, including rare opportunities to shadow professionals in the field, will also be offered exclusively at this event. All proceeds benefit the CCA Envision Cinema program and CCA-TV. Tickets for the event are $50 in advance (until Sept. 28) and $60 at the door. Tickets are available online at: goo.gl/VuvfB2