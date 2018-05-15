May 17: Event briefs

Fiesta del Sol promises to be better than ever May 19-20

The 39th Anniversary Celebration of Fiesta del Sol will take place May 19 -20, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach (111 S. Sierra Ave, Solana Beach, 92075).

With a brand new interactive website and a top line-up of performers, the 2018 Fiesta del Sol is shaping up to be legendary. The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce has hosted this free two-day music & crafts event for 39 years as a kick-off to summer in Solana Beach and to give back to the community.

Once again, the Belly Up is providing an exceptional lineup of musicians to perform over the two-day event, which also includes local community talent. Over 30 acts on two live stages will perform at Fiesta del Sol. In addition,the event will feature great food, a beer and wine garden, vendors, Solana Beach Firefighter Pancake Breakfast (Sunday), and a children’s area set up for families to enjoy rides, games, face painting, food and more. Just like last year, the music entertainment has been expanded to the Cedros Design District where they will be celebrating with live music and shopping specials throughout the weekend. Parking is free and options for parking have been expanded, making it easier to park and catch one of the frequently scheduled shuttles. Don’t forget that bus, Amtrak and Coaster transportation drops off right across the street from the Fiesta del Sol main entrance.

For more information on the event, visit fiestadelsol.net

Memorial Day Ceremony to be held in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach & Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5431 will hold its 2018 Memorial Day Ceremony Monday, May 28, starting at 11 a. m. at Veterans Honor Courtyard, La Colonia Community Park (715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach).

The event will feature Camp Pendleton Young Marines Color Guard, Santa Fe Christian School Band, 'Feathers From Heaven" doves, city dignitaries and a special guest speaker. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 858-720-2453.

CV Library Senior Symposium to feature meteorite hunter

“Catch a Falling Star”: Candace Kohl discusses her work on hunting for meteorites in Antarctica at the Senior Symposium on, Monday, May 21, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Carmel Valley Branch Library. Patrons can hold pieces of the asteroid belt, the moon and Mars! Discussion and refreshments are included with this program. Carmel Valley Branch Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego, 92130. For more information, please contact Carmel Valley Branch Library, at (858) 552-1668.

Earl Warren Seahawk Showcase

Earl Warren’s Seahawk Showcase, a night celebrating the arts and student achievement, will be held on Thursday, May 31, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., at EW’s MPR and outdoor stage. Join the event for art viewing, band and guitar performances, student award recognition, and the play The Pink Panther Strikes Again, performed by drama students. This is a VPA fundraising event; tickets are a suggested $5 donation and Earl Warren students get in free.

Scripps 5th Annual Trauma Awareness Expo

The 5th Annual Trauma Awareness Expo at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla will be held Saturday, May 19, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Families will have the opportunity to meet San Diego’s amazing First Responders, explore equipment, and learn about careers from SD Fire, Life Guards, SDPD, SWAT, SDPD Canine Unit, Cal Fire, Ambulance, Life Flight helicopters and more. The event will also feature fun and interactive booths to educate families on important issues such as the dangers of distracted/impaired driving, drowning prevention, fall prevention, helmet safety and more.

Location: Scripps Memorial Hospital – Front Plaza; 9888 Genesee Avenue, La Jolla, 92037; Free parking will be available.

Madison Gallery grand opening in Solana Beach

After a decade in La Jolla, Madison Gallery has moved to a new location in the Cedros Design District of Solana Beach. The grand opening on Saturday, May 26, 6-9 p.m, features its inaugural exhibition, New Generation, with artists James Verbicky, Olivia Steele and Robert Montgomery. Address: 320 S Cedros Ave, Ste. 200 Solana Beach, 92075. Visit madisongalleries.com

Pacifica Del Mar participates in fundraiser

Show you care and dine where it matters throughout the month of May to help 3,000 children in foster care. Promises2Kids has partnered with local restaurants to raise funds for San Diego foster children through Camp Connect, Guardian Scholars, Foster Funds and the A.B. and Jessie Polinsky Children’s Center. From the moment they come into foster care and through to adulthood, Promises2Kids provides the hope, support, and opportunities these special individuals need to change their lives for the better, now and for years to come.

During May at Pacifica Del Mar $1 from the purchase of every Sugar-Spiced Salmon will be donated. For more information on Promises2Kids and Foodies 4 Foster Kids, visit: www.promises2kids.org.

Girl Scout Cookies and Ice Cream Party

All current Carmel Valley Girl Scouts, and all girls interested in joining, are invited to enjoy Girl Scout cookies and ice cream along with information about Girl Scout events, travel, cookie sales, and how to form a new troop. Bring a friend! Sunday, May 20, 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at Sage Canyon Elementary School, 5290 Harvest Run Drive. For questions or to RSVP: cvgirlscoutssecretary@gmail.com

Art lecture: ‘Painted Expressions of India’s Epic Tales’

Allie Almeide, docent teacher, San Diego Museum of Art, will a present a rich detail of the epic stories that exist in the delicate works of Indian art in the Museum’s collection. The art lecture will be held Monday, May 21, in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th & Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.

Saint James Catholic Church to host mobile blood drive

Saint James Catholic Church, in partnership with San Diego Blood Bank, will host a mobile blood drive Sunday, May 20, from 7:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at 625 S. Nardo Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075 – Upper Parking Lot. Donors must meet the following eligibility requirements: 17 and older (Age 16 requires a parental consent); 114 pounds and in good health.

It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids prior to giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 619-469-7322 or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.

Salvaged Tree Jubilee

The Salvaged Tree Jubilee will be held at the San Diego Botanic Garden May 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Join Tree San Diego for an afternoon of storytelling, problem solving and celebration. The free event also includes woodcrafts made by local artisans, log milling demonstration, live music by Ashley Mazanec and more. RSVP at bit.ly/2I1o6Fu

San Diego Botanic Garden is located at 230 Quail Gardens Dr., Encinitas, 92024.

Tree San Diego is a 50l(c)(3) tax-exempt organization “which works to benefit the greater San Diego region by helping provide a healthier place to live, work and play.” For more details, visit www.treesandiego.org.

All Arabian Region One Championship Horse Show at fairgrounds

The 39th Annual All Arabian Region One Championship Horse Show continues through May 20, 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Arena. This show brings together top-notch Arabian Horses in all disciplines and along with a qualifying pre-show qualifies them for all Arabian National Shows.

The Region One Championship Horse Show is the primary fundraiser and provides for all the region’s activities, including scholarships, youth programs, emergency preparedness, breed promotion and education to list just a few of the things the show supports. Visit aharegionone.org or www.delmarfairgrounds.com.

Shiver Me Timbers!

Maritime Museum of San Diego will host a two-day Pirate Celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19-20, for children and adults. Kids costume contests, cannon firings, weapon demonstrations, sword fights, live parrots, mermaid grotto, and scavenger hunt for treasures. Tickets: $18 adults, $8 children, $2 discount if you wear pirate or mermaid costume. 1492 N. Harbor Drive, downtown. (619) 234-9153, ext.101. sdmaritime.org

The Latest in Alzheimer’s disease

Join SBP (Sanford Burnham Prebys) Insights: The Latest in Alzheimer’s disease for a 360-degree look at this devastating illness. The program brings together a scientist, physician and patient caregiver to share their unique perspectives on current treatments and promising research that may lead to better patient healthcare.

The event will be held June 5, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, Building 12, SBP Auditorium, 10905 Road to the Cure, La Jolla, 92121.

Studies released recently by San Diego County project that by 2030, the number of local residents 55 and older with dementia is expected to increase 36 percent – from more than 84,000 today to 115,000. The lifetime cost of care for local residents with dementia currently exceeds $38 billion, a figure that is expected to balloon to more than $52 billion by 2030. To register, visit SBPdiscovery.org/insights

America’s First Master Sommelier at Village Church May 19

The Village Church’s “Gen X/Millennials” ministry will be sponsoring Gathering VI, featuring Eddie Osterland, America’s First Master Sommelier on Saturday, May 19 from 4 – 7 p.m. Osterland will be teaching attendees the art of “power entertaining” with wine and food. Guests will enjoy wine, dinner, entertainment, fellowship and traditional prayer liturgy. All are welcome: no need to be a Gen X or Millennial. Cost: $25 per person. Child care available for ages 2-11, but limited to 30 slots. To purchase tickets, please visit villagechurch.org/visit/special- events/gathering-vi or by calling the Church Office at 858-756-2441.

Veterans Beer Club meeting

Veterans Beer Club Second Anniversary celebration at Second Chance Beer Company will be held May 24, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Veterans Beer Club (VBC) conducts monthly gatherings of military veterans, business leaders, and transitioning service members at various breweries across San Diego County.

The purpose of the VBC is to disseminate information for hiring, job opportunities, transition groups, networking, education through various panels and public speaking events, and to communicate the importance of veterans within multiple industries and business groups.

The club also helps translate military service to community service and continue a sense of camaraderie which many veterans miss after leaving the military.

Second Chance Beer Company is located at 15378 Avenue of Science #222, San Diego, CA 92128.

The Center Chorale sings African Concert

African Sanctus by David Fanshawe is a major choral work that incorporates authentic songs and drumming by African musicians integrated with his composition based on traditional Latin texts. Fanshawe, world traveler, musicologist and composer collected thousands of recorded examples of African music in the 1970s. The Center Children’s Chorus joins with The Center Chorale to perform this late 20th century masterpiece.