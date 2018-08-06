Starry Night event to benefit International Bipolar Foundation

International Bipolar Foundation (IBPF) will host Starry Night, a cocktail reception in support of the organization's educational programs and young investigator research funding for those living with the brain disease known as bipolar disorder.

The Starry Night fundraising reception will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Building 177, Liberty Station, Point Loma, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Attendees will be captivated by featured speaker Kevin Hines who survived a suicide attempt from the Golden Gate Bridge. Hines now fosters a bridge of hope for those suffering and their loved ones, including his campaign #beheretomorrow, and powerful film Suicide, The Ripple Effect, which will be hosted by IBPF on Sept. 13.They will be entertained by the soulful and evocative voice of Elliot Yamin, American Idol finalist with a gold status album.

“The need for hope and resources for those diagnosed with bipolar conditions and their caregivers is critical. Our programs provide information to connect those affected, their families and loved ones with the latest treatment options, lived experience strategies and professional help and support systems. IBPF educates and empowers individuals to seek treatment to achieve their best life, despite the challenges often associated with the brain disease, bipolar disorder," says Debbie Brown, executive director.

Visit www.ibpf.org to purchase tickets or become a sponsor.