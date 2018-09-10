Sixth Annual 'Bike for Boobs' chooses local breast cancer charity as sole beneficiary

Many people look to make a difference every October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but for one local survivor, making a difference is a task she focuses on all year round. Sandy Hanshaw, owner of The Wine Pub and Coffee Hub & Café, recently announced the return of her iconic Bike for Boobs. For the first time ever, the fundraising event is donating all proceeds to Encinitas-based charity, Shades of Pink Foundation California (shadesofpinkfoundationca.org), and adding a 20-mile road ride.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, Bike for Boobs invites community members to grab their bikes and join dozens of supporters in pink for an afternoon rendezvous in Point Loma. The extended road ride – planned to take place around Fiesta Island, Shelter Island and Harbor Island – is set to commence at 2 p.m. The leisurely group ride around Shelter Island begins at 3 p.m., then all are invited back to The Wine Pub for drinks, light appetizers, live music, an auction and more.

“Receiving the devastating news that you’re fighting for your life is dire and the financial strain treatment puts on families only adds to the devastation,” said Hanshaw. “The money raised at this year’s event is making a local impact and ensuring our neighbors are getting financial support to continue to pay rent and put food on the table while receiving treatment. Shades of Pink Foundation California is truly the perfect fit.”

To date, the homegrown bike ride has raised over $35,000 for national breast cancer foundations. Hanshaw wishes to raise more for Shades of Pink Foundation California which provides temporary monetary assistance to women who are experiencing financial distress as a result of a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“I was very excited when we received contact from Sandy about partnering with her on the Bikes of Boobs event,” said Vembra Holnagel, president of Shades of Pink California. “This event spoke to us because Sandy is unique in that she is a breast cancer survivor and understands the financial stress the women Shades of Pink California serve. Also, as biking is such a popular local sport, it seemed a perfect match to serve local women with a local sport.”

To join the ride against breast cancer, reserve your spot with a suggested $25 donation. The Wine Pub also accepts donations to the Shades of Pink Foundation California from those who cannot attend.