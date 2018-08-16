Aug. 16: Event briefs

Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational

On Sunday, Aug. 19, over 500 surfers, scientists and cancer survivors will unite for the 25th annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational, a unique beachside fundraiser that supports cancer research at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health. The local community is invited to watch the surfing invitational—free for spectators—where teams of four are paired with a surfing legend for a friendly competition. Following, the ticketed luau will feature Polynesian dance, live music, a tropical buffet and live and silent auctions. The unique beachside fundraiser has raised over $8 million since it began 25 years ago.

Festivities kick off at 7 a.m., at the beach near Scripps Pier in La Jolla, where teams of four are paired with a surfing legend for a friendly competition.

The Luau follows at 11 a.m. with musical entertainment by Gary Hoey, who wrote the soundtrack to Endless Summer II; a tropical buffet; and live and silent auctions featuring surf-inspired artwork, unique surfboards and vacation packages.

Featured artwork will be presented by painter, designer and illustrator Josh “Shag” Agle. Odonate is supporting the event as the title sponsor. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, team entries, tickets and event activities, call (858) 822-6623 or visit luaulegendsofsurfing.org

Beach Blanket Movie Night in Solana Beach

Beach Blanket Movie Night will be held at Fletcher Cover in Solana Beach Saturday, Aug. 25, from 5-10 p.m. The event will feature the Disney film “Moana.” Admission is free. The event will include live music by Tower 7, silent auction items and more. Bring a beach chair, blanket and cash for food and the silent auction.

For more information, contact the Solana Beach Parks and Recreation Department at 858-720-2453.

Movie Night at Carmel Valley Rec Center

The next free “Summer Movies in the Park” will be held at the Carmel Valley Recreation Center Saturday, Aug. 18. Pre-movie activities begin at 6 p.m. The film “Guardians of the Galaxy” will be shown at the event about 15 minutes after sunset. Address: 3777 Townsgate Drive, Carmel Valley, 92130. Bring your own picnic, blankets, chairs. Pre-movie activities include jumpers, face painter, arts and crafts. For more information, visit bit.ly/2AStg7r

Coastal Communities Concert Band event

Sunday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m., the award-winning Coastal Communities Concert Band invites all to its “Dancin’ the Night Away” concert at the Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street. Led by conductor Tom Cole, the group will showcase many genres of symphonic music with a dance theme: Italian polka, pasodoble with La Calesera, swing with Swing’s the Thing, and Van Morrison’s jazz composition Moondance, among others. Fan favorite Michael Ruhl will be guest vocalist. Tickets are $20 adult/$15 senior/and free for students. They may be purchased by phoning (706) 436-6137 or online at cccband.com.

Give blood at Solana Beach Library

The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Solana Beach Library, 157 Stevens Ave, on Friday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: SDLibrary. Also, you can download the Blood Donor App. The app will offer a digital donor card, schedule your next appointment, track your lifetime donations, and follow your donation on its way to a hospital. The library phone number is 858-755-1404.

Breath meditation at Solana Beach Library

Effective breathing techniques and guided meditations will be featured in a three-part series at the Solana Beach Library, 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach. The monthly workshops will be held from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Aug. 22, Sept. 26, and Oct. 24. They are led by faculty from the Art of Living Foundation, a volunteer-based educational organization established in 1981. The breathing and meditation exercises presented in the series are intended to reduce stress, promote relaxation, and build confidence and inner peace. The program is free with no registration required. The library phone is 858-755-1404.

SB Community Senior Center Open House

The Solana Beach Community Senior Center’s 32nd annual Open House will be held Wednesday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Debin Hall on the campus of Solana Beach Presbyterian Church. Gather your friends and neighbors and help celebrate the Senior Center’s 32nd “Season Kick-off.” The event will celebrate “Americana Style” with live entertainment performed by Peter Seltser along with fabulous vendors with beneficial and informative information and services for you, your friends and neighbors. There’ll be giveaways, free lunch, door prizes and more. All ages are invited. No reservations needed. Bring a friend. This event is free. Solana Beach Presbyterian Church is located at 120 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach. Phone: 858-509-2587.

Bipolar support group meeting in Del Mar

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage. For information about the group, contact Roger Alsabrook at 858-525-1509 or rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com.

SB School District blood drive

The Solana Beach School District, in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, will hold a mobile blood drive Friday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. at 13605 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, San Diego, 92130 - at the Solana Ranch Elementary School parking lot. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322) or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.

‘PUP Olympics & Pool PAWty’

Rescue Express, a 501c(3) nonprofit dedicated to transporting animals in jeopardy from high kill shelters to shelters in need, will present its 1st annual PUP Olympics & Pool PAWty on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. in Rancho Santa Fe. All proceeds will go toward its mission of providing more “freedom rides” to homeless animals from high-kill shelters to their forever homes. Rescue Express has already saved over 17,000 dogs and cats from euthanasia.

The event emcee will be comedian Dewey Bratcher. The event will also include a “Pup Olympics” and awards ceremony, a customized pool for pups, food, beverages, pet vendors, a raffle and silent auction. Location: 6715 Lago Lindo, Rancho Santa Fe 92067; Tickets: bit.ly/2OPa5OZ and available at the door. Visit www.rescueexpress.org

Gala in the Garden

The San Diego Botanic Garden’s (SDBG) 19th annual Gala in the Garden will be held Saturday, Sept. 8 from 5 -11 p.m. This year’s theme is “Inspiring the Nature within Us.” Julian Duval, president/CEO of San Diego Botanic Garden, will be honored with this year’s Paul Ecke, Jr. Award. Duval was selected in recognition of his horticultural contributions through his service in leading the Garden over the past 24 years. Duval will be heading into his well-earned retirement in January 2019. For more information, visit SDBGarden.org/gala.

Full-moon hike

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is hosting a full-moon hike on the Dust Devil Nature Trail at the San Dieguito Lagoon, Del Mar. This 1.7-mile loop trail is easy, short and flat. Dogs are welcome on leash. Aug. 26, 8 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/fullmoonhike2018 and see driving directions. Questions? 858-755-6956; sdrvc@sdrvc.org; sdrvc.org

Race Club concerts

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Race Club’s summer season presents concerts after the last race of the day every Friday and almost every Saturday night in the seaside concert area at the west end of the grandstand. See Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (“SOB”) Friday, Aug. 17 at Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Free with track admission. (858) 755-1141. delmarracing.com

‘Sophia The Bionic Cat’ author to appear at Festival of the Books

Renowned war veteran and award-winning Author Karolyn Smith recently announced that she will be attending the “Festival of Books” at Point Loma Liberty Station as she is on hand to autograph her award-winning book, “Sophia The Bionic Cat,” on Aug. 25.

This event will take place 2620 Truxton Rd., San Diego, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit sdfestivalofbooks.com

Clear the Shelters

NBC 7/KNSD & TELEMUNDO 20/KUAN announces the return of its popular pet adoption drive Clear the Shelters. Launching in August and culminating with Clear the Shelters day on Saturday, Aug.18, the station’s fourth annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption initiative will include the participation of more than 10 local animal shelters and rescues from San Diego County. On Aug. 18, participating animal shelters and rescues will offer a waived pet adoption fee to help families adopt a new pet.

For more information on local locations, visit nbc7.com/community or telemundo20.com/comunidad. For more information, visit cleartheshelters.com.

LeucadiART Walk

The 14th Annual LeucadiART Walk will be held Sunday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at N. Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia (Encinitas,92024). Expect 101 unique fine artists on display, high quality musical acts, the expansion of the Scripps Encinitas Children’s Art Pavilion with Encinitas Friends of the Arts and Not Nothing Projects, a craft beer garden featuring Lost Abbey brews, and free open air trolley rides throughout the day.

For information, contact the Leucadia 101 Main Street office at (760) 436-2320, info@leucadia101.com or visit leucadia101.com

Sukkot Harvest Festival

Coastal Roots Farm hosts Sukkot Harvest Festival at Leichtag Commons, Sunday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 441 Saxony Road, Encinitas.This annual event for all ages coincides with the last day of the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot, and is the Farm’s biggest event of the year. This year’s festival theme is Renew & Reroot. The family friendly event will include a host of Jewish learning workshops, farm tours, music, tours of neighboring Butterfly Farms, a “libation station,” fermentation tastings, as well as food options for purchase. There will also be a Kids Zone with several activities, including a flower crown making station. The event is free, but RSVPs are required. To RSVP, visit coastalrootsfarm.org/events

Scripps Health free lectures

Scripps Health will hold a series of free lectures in August that the public is invited to attend at locations in La Jolla and Carlsbad.

Seating is limited. To register call 1-800-SCRIPPS (727-4777), between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Bariatric Surgery Seminar: Monday, August 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Schaetzel Center, Great Hall, 9888 Genesee Ave., La Jolla. Join a Scripps Clinic bariatric surgeon for a seminar explaining what bariatric surgery is, the different weight-loss procedures available and who is a candidate for weight-loss surgery.

Medicare Made Easy: Saturday, August 25, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach, 6450 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad. For more information, visit www.CoastalRootsFarm.org.

USO San Diego and San Diego Padres offer Freedom Reserve Section

USO San Diego and the San Diego Padres have partnered to offer an affordable ticket option for active duty military members and their families as a thank you for their service. The Freedom Reserve Section is available for every Padres home game through the remainder of the season. Tickets will be $5 for Monday through Thursday home games, and $10 for Friday through Sunday home games. Verification is required through GovX or by showing valid identification at the Padres Advance Ticket Windows at Petco Park.

Freedom Reserve tickets will be available through the remainder of the season and can be purchased online at: www.padres.com/freedomreserve or in-person at the Padres Advance Ticket Windows at Petco Park with valid identification.

Papa John’s fundraises for LGBT Pride

Papa John’s San Diego, locally owned and operated by franchisees, has partnered with San Diego LGBT Pride to fundraise and support their on-going initiatives through the end of August. All 24 San Diego locations are offering a new combo deal, that when ordered in the month of August, will support the organization – The San Diego PRIDE combo includes 2 large 1-topping pizzas, an order of cheesesticks, and a 2-liter soda for $25 and is available throughout the entire month of August. Papa John ’s pledges to donate $2 to San Diego PRIDE for every order placed with promo code: SANDIEGOPRIDE. Papa John’s San Diego’s donation will help to support to the organization’s ongoing programs such as the youth marching band, the military contingent, and the youth leadership academy.