Feb. 22: Event briefs

9th Annual Puppy Love 5K
Now in its ninth year, the family and dog-friendly 5K event returns to a pup-ular location, transforming San Diego’s stunning bay park into the EmBARKadero. Sunday, March 18, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 9th Annual Puppy Love 5K presented by Blue Buffalo will celebrate San Diego’s love for pets and the good fortune of pup-rechauns finding their forever homes. Golden-hearted supporters are forming teams to raise more life-saving “green” than ever before on behalf of orphan pets. The Puppy Love 5K pre-events kick off at 7 a.m. at Embarcadero Marina Park South with runners hitting the course at 7:30 a.m.
The festivities will also feature St. Patrick’s Day-themed fun at the “After Paw-ty” in the BARKetplace
For more information or to register, visit animalcenter.org or call 858-756-4117 x 350.
Encinitas Half Marathon
The second annual Half Marathon at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas will be held March 4.
The event, which kicks off in the beach’s parking lot and is presented annually by the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project, will raise money to fund local ocean conservation projects and programs that benefit disabled veterans and special needs youth. The 13.1-mile route takes participants along Coast Highway 101, through Downtown Encinitas and past more than seven miles of coastline.
There will also be an after party from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seaside Bazaar. The party will feature local breweries offering free craft beer for runners and $5 beers for the community; live music and a photo booth.
An expo will also be held ahead of the race on March 2 from noon to 6 p.m. and March 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. That public event, in the Moonlight Beach parking lot, will feature more than 25 sponsor booths giving away free samples of health and fitness products. Visit www.encinitashalfmarathon.com
San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy presents Seashore Splash
The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, in partnership with the Living Coast Discovery Center, presents “Seashore Splash” at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom in Del Mar on March 10 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. With the guidance of the Living Coast Discovery Center, children will learn that life is tough in the tidepools and discover some of the crazy ways tidepool animals are adapted for the rocky shores. With hands-on interaction, students will be able to touch, see, and discover what it takes to cling to a slippery home.
After the presentation, the Conservancy will lead an optional, easy, 2-mile roundtrip hike at the San Dieguito Lagoon. Generously funded by the Solana Beach Fund at the Coastal Community Foundation and SDG&E, this event is free. Space is limited to 50 people.
Directions will be provided upon registration. form.jotform.us/70880273883162
Robin Henkel to perform at Zel’s Del Mar
Robin Henkel will return to Zel’s Del Mar Thursday, March 1, from 7-10 p.m. to perform solo blues. Zel’s Del Mar is located at 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar; (858) 755-0076.
North Coast Symphony performs ‘Master Impersonators’
The North Coast Symphony Orchestra, directed by Daniel Swem, will perform “Master Impersonators” featuring solo violinist Jisun Yang, assistant concertmaster of the San Diego Symphony, on Sunday, March 4, at 2:30 p.m. at the Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street, Carlsbad. Yang will be featured on Symphonie Espagnole by Édouard Lalo, and the orchestra will perform the Italian Overture by Franz Schubert and Symphony No. 4 (Italian) by Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy. The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation. Admission is $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.
Art & Wine Festival seeks artists
The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival — slated for Oct. 6 and 7 in downtown La Jolla — is accepting applications from oil painters, watercolorists, sculptors, jewelers, and ceramic, glass and mixed-media artists.
The application process differs this year since it will done through Zapplication.org. Applicants must create a profile on the site. All applications must include a $25 non-refundable application fee. Visit www.ljawf.com for additional information, including key application dates, deadlines and FAQs.
San Diego Film Week
Film Consortium of San Diego will continue the celebration of local films with the 2nd annual San Diego Film Week. This year, the festival is to be held at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park, AMC Mission Valley, Digital Gym Cinema and the Sunset Temple during the week of March 1-11, followed by the San Diego Film Awards to be held on April 8 at Humphreys by the Bay.
The week-long event will kick off with a red carpet gala held at Sunset Temple at 3911 Kansas St in North Park on Friday, March 1.For more information, visit sdfilmweek.com
‘Art of East Asia’ topic at lecture in Del Mar
On Monday, Feb. 26, Diane Chou, associate curator of Asian Art, San Diego Museum of Art, will talk about the current exhibition “Art of East Asia.” It animates the philosophical and creative traditions that inspired Asian luminaries and everyday people throughout China, Japan and Korea. The lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th and Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-7636.
Seaport Village Spring Busker Festival
The Seaport Village Spring Busker Festival is making its return to the San Diego waterfront on Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4. Attracting hundreds of applicants from around the world, the free festival will welcome nine of the best street performers for an entertainment-filled weekend.
The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. both days, with a special Buskers After Dark performance on Saturday, March 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. featuring a DJ, food and beer specials and busker acts best suited for those over 18 (i.e. lots of adult humor, beer specials and insane fire tricks). Visit seaportvillage.com
An Evening with comedian Robert Dubac
North Coast Repertory Theatre will present An Evening with Robert Dubac, Feb. 26 - 27 at 7:30 p.m. Dubac, star of The Male Intellect / The Book of Moron, returns to workshop new characters and new material with his usual razor-sharp wit. Visit northcoastrep.org
Chef/author Alice Waters to appear at Chino Farm
Chef, author and food activist Alice Waters will return to Chino Farm in Rancho Santa Fe Sunday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a book signing of her memoir “Coming to My Senses: The Making of a Counterculture Cook,” a fundraiser for the Edible Schoolyard Project and celebration with live music and food.
The Chino Farm: 6123 Calzada del Bosque, Rancho Santa Fe 92091. Tickets are not required, and admission is free (rain or shine). Live bluegrass music by Prairie Sky. Bottaro Woodfired Pizza will be serving pizza from its mobile oven.
San Diego Wabi Study Group Annual Flower Show
San Diego Wabi Study Group will hold its Annual Flower Show, “Spring Expression,” March 3-4, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at Balboa Park, Casa del Prado, Room 101. Free admission. In addition to a showcase of beautiful arrangeemnts, the event will include demonstrations from group masters (12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. both days). Presented by San Diego Wabi Study Group of the Ohara School of Ikebana and co-sponsored by San Diego Botanical Garden Foundation.
PGA Jr. League registration open
Player registration for the 2018 season of PGA Jr. League at Torrey Pines Golf Course is now open. Here, boys and girls 13 and under learn to play golf with coaching from PGA and LPGA professionals. The two-person scramble format encourages mentorship, builds confidence and promotes sportsmanship. This year, the San Diego area has 14 courses offering open enrollment. More info is available at www.PGAJrLeague.com
Spring Home/Garden Show, Gem Fair and Koi Show
At the Del Mar Fairgrounds (delmarfairgrounds.com): 33rd Annual Spring Home/Garden Show, March 2-4: springhomegardenshow.com; Gem Faire, March 2-4: gemfaire.com ; Koi Show, March 3-4: koiclubofsandiego.org.
Puccini’s ‘Turandot’
San Diego Opera’s Main Stage Season continues with Puccini’s “Turandot.” Performed in Italian with English translations above the stage, Turandot was last performed by San Diego Opera in 2011 and tells the story of Princess Turandot and her three riddles one must answer to win her heart. See it 7 p.m. Feb. 24, 27 and March 2; and 2 p.m. March 4. Civic Theatre, 1100 3rd Ave., downtown San Diego. Tickets from $48. (619) 533-7000. sdopera.org
‘Oscars in the Ranch --Academy Awards Viewing Party’
San Diego International Film Festival presents “Oscars in the Ranch --Academy Awards Viewing Party” to benefit the nonprofit San Diego Film Foundation. The event will be held Sunday, March 4 at a private estate in Rancho Santa Fe. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. with the Red Carpet arrival of guests, followed by the love broadcast of the Academy Awards, great food and beverages and more.
Learn more/tickets: sdfilmfest.com/oscar-awards-party/
Silver Bay Kennel Club AKC Dog Shows
Silver Bay Kennel Club of San Diego will hold AKC All-breed Dog Shows Feb. 23 - 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (O’Brien, Bing Crosby and Exhibit Halls).
Free admission. AKC All-breed Dog Shows, Conformation, Obedience, Rally and Agility Trials. AKC Canine Good Citizen Testing and AKC Trick Dog Title. Dog Show Tour at 10 a.m. Meet 50 AKC Breeds from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be doggie boutiques to purchase pet supplies and gifts from. Visit silverbaykc.com
Foreign Film: Lumumba
Friday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Student Center Conference Room. Free.
Foreign Film: Lumumba, French with English subtitles.1 hr 55 min, not rated. Using newly discovered historical evidence, this film tells the true story of the rise to power and brutal assassination of the formerly vilified and later redeemed leader of the independent Congo, Patrice Lumumba. Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com
‘Speaking of Dying’
The Hemlock Society of San Diego presents a video and discussion: “Speaking of Dying: Living Deeply, Dying Well,” a beautiful, educational and informative 30-minute documentary featuring people willing to talk about dying. Followed by a discussion with Mitsuo Tomita, MD, retired family-practice doctor, Kaiser, and a board member of the Hemlock Society of San Diego. And Lynne Calkins, CRNP, nurse practitioner, volunteer counselor for Compassion and Choices.
Sunday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m. La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. La Jolla
Free. refreshments. For information, call 619-233-4418 or visit www.HemlockSocietySanDiego.org.