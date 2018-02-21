Feb. 22: Event briefs

9th Annual Puppy Love 5K

Now in its ninth year, the family and dog-friendly 5K event returns to a pup-ular location, transforming San Diego’s stunning bay park into the EmBARKadero. Sunday, March 18, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 9th Annual Puppy Love 5K presented by Blue Buffalo will celebrate San Diego’s love for pets and the good fortune of pup-rechauns finding their forever homes. Golden-hearted supporters are forming teams to raise more life-saving “green” than ever before on behalf of orphan pets. The Puppy Love 5K pre-events kick off at 7 a.m. at Embarcadero Marina Park South with runners hitting the course at 7:30 a.m.

The festivities will also feature St. Patrick’s Day-themed fun at the “After Paw-ty” in the BARKetplace

For more information or to register, visit animalcenter.org or call 858-756-4117 x 350.

Encinitas Half Marathon

The second annual Half Marathon at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas will be held March 4.

The event, which kicks off in the beach’s parking lot and is presented annually by the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project, will raise money to fund local ocean conservation projects and programs that benefit disabled veterans and special needs youth. The 13.1-mile route takes participants along Coast Highway 101, through Downtown Encinitas and past more than seven miles of coastline.

There will also be an after party from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seaside Bazaar. The party will feature local breweries offering free craft beer for runners and $5 beers for the community; live music and a photo booth.

An expo will also be held ahead of the race on March 2 from noon to 6 p.m. and March 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. That public event, in the Moonlight Beach parking lot, will feature more than 25 sponsor booths giving away free samples of health and fitness products. Visit www.encinitashalfmarathon.com

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy presents Seashore Splash

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, in partnership with the Living Coast Discovery Center, presents “Seashore Splash” at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom in Del Mar on March 10 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. With the guidance of the Living Coast Discovery Center, children will learn that life is tough in the tidepools and discover some of the crazy ways tidepool animals are adapted for the rocky shores. With hands-on interaction, students will be able to touch, see, and discover what it takes to cling to a slippery home.

After the presentation, the Conservancy will lead an optional, easy, 2-mile roundtrip hike at the San Dieguito Lagoon. Generously funded by the Solana Beach Fund at the Coastal Community Foundation and SDG&E, this event is free. Space is limited to 50 people.

Directions will be provided upon registration. form.jotform.us/70880273883162

Robin Henkel to perform at Zel’s Del Mar

Robin Henkel will return to Zel’s Del Mar Thursday, March 1, from 7-10 p.m. to perform solo blues. Zel’s Del Mar is located at 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar; (858) 755-0076.

North Coast Symphony performs ‘Master Impersonators’

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra, directed by Daniel Swem, will perform “Master Impersonators” featuring solo violinist Jisun Yang, assistant concertmaster of the San Diego Symphony, on Sunday, March 4, at 2:30 p.m. at the Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street, Carlsbad. Yang will be featured on Symphonie Espagnole by Édouard Lalo, and the orchestra will perform the Italian Overture by Franz Schubert and Symphony No. 4 (Italian) by Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy. The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation. Admission is $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Art & Wine Festival seeks artists

The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival — slated for Oct. 6 and 7 in downtown La Jolla — is accepting applications from oil painters, watercolorists, sculptors, jewelers, and ceramic, glass and mixed-media artists.

The application process differs this year since it will done through Zapplication.org. Applicants must create a profile on the site. All applications must include a $25 non-refundable application fee. Visit www.ljawf.com for additional information, including key application dates, deadlines and FAQs.

San Diego Film Week

Film Consortium of San Diego will continue the celebration of local films with the 2nd annual San Diego Film Week. This year, the festival is to be held at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park, AMC Mission Valley, Digital Gym Cinema and the Sunset Temple during the week of March 1-11, followed by the San Diego Film Awards to be held on April 8 at Humphreys by the Bay.

The week-long event will kick off with a red carpet gala held at Sunset Temple at 3911 Kansas St in North Park on Friday, March 1.For more information, visit sdfilmweek.com

‘Art of East Asia’ topic at lecture in Del Mar

On Monday, Feb. 26, Diane Chou, associate curator of Asian Art, San Diego Museum of Art, will talk about the current exhibition “Art of East Asia.” It animates the philosophical and creative traditions that inspired Asian luminaries and everyday people throughout China, Japan and Korea. The lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th and Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-7636.

Seaport Village Spring Busker Festival

The Seaport Village Spring Busker Festival is making its return to the San Diego waterfront on Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4. Attracting hundreds of applicants from around the world, the free festival will welcome nine of the best street performers for an entertainment-filled weekend.

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. both days, with a special Buskers After Dark performance on Saturday, March 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. featuring a DJ, food and beer specials and busker acts best suited for those over 18 (i.e. lots of adult humor, beer specials and insane fire tricks). Visit seaportvillage.com

An Evening with comedian Robert Dubac

North Coast Repertory Theatre will present An Evening with Robert Dubac, Feb. 26 - 27 at 7:30 p.m. Dubac, star of The Male Intellect / The Book of Moron, returns to workshop new characters and new material with his usual razor-sharp wit. Visit northcoastrep.org

Chef/author Alice Waters to appear at Chino Farm