April 5: Event briefs

Frank Ferrente as Groucho Marx Michael Doucett

An Evening with Groucho at North Coast Rep

Award-winning actor/director Frank Ferrante re-creates his acclaimed New York and London stage portrayal celebrating America’s greatest comedian, Groucho Marx. You will feel as though Groucho is back, as Ferrante sings, dances and performs classic routines on the North Coast Rep stage April 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Groucho are $40. To order tickets, please visit www.northcoastrep.org, or call the box office: 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Del Mar art lecture: ‘Clothing clues in paintings: It’s not just about fashion’

Linda Davis, San Diego Museum of Art’s docent teacher, will describe how clothing can reveal class, culture and place in painting and sculpture through the history of art. The art lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th & Maiden Lane (across the street from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 (cash or check only) for others. Information: 760-704-6436.

St. Therese of Carmel Choir Spring Concert

St. Therese of Carmel Choir will present its annual Spring Concert Sunday, April 8 at 3 p.m., featuring Gloria by John Rutter. This exciting choral work, accompanied by a brass and percussion ensemble, is an uplifting, triumphant prayer of Easter. Also on the program are works by Gallus, Bach, Dukas, Thompson, and Paulus, providing a beautiful mix of joyful textures and tonal styles from across the centuries. The concert will be followed by a reception. Visit www.stocsd.org.

The concert will be at St. Thérèse of Carmel Church, 4355 Del Mar Trails Rd, San Diego CA 92130.

Date Night for a Cause Rady benefit

North Coast Auxiliary of Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego will hold Date Night for a Cause to benefit Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego. The event will be held Friday, April 27, from 5-8 p.m. at the Belly Up in SOlana Beach (143 S. Cedros Avenue).

Enjoy a casual date-night setting featuring happy hour specials, food, and drinks, live music by Atomic Groove and more. Tickets are $65 at radysncu.com or $70 at the door. All proceeds benefit Rady Children’s Hospital. For more information, contact Amy Durazo at (858) 966-8089 or adurazo@rchsd.org. Visit www.radyfoundation.org

Parkinson’s Association Step by Step Walk fundraiser

The Parkinson’s Association of San Diego is holding its annual Step by Step Walk fundraiser on Sunday, April 8 at Liberty Station. The event will also feature an expo, live music and a beer garden. The walk is dog friendly. Proceeds from the 5k enable the Parkinson’s Association of San Diego to make available critical resources to the estimated 60,000 individuals in San Diego County who have or are affected by Parkinson’s disease. All funds raised from the event will stay within San Diego County.

The walk commences at 9 a.m., with check in starting at 7:30 a.m. Fee is $50 which includes a Step by Step 5k t-shirt. Donations are tax-deductible per IRS guidelines.

Visit: www.parkinsonsassociation.org or call 858-200-7277.

FACE Foundation’s 8th Annual Bags & Baubles

On Sunday, April 29, Bags & Baubles will bring pet lovers and trendsetters together to shop the season’s hottest looks while giving back to the community. From 1-4:30 p.m., the Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) will host its annual silent auction event at an exclusive Rancho Santa Fe estate to raise funds and awareness for local San Diego pets in need of life-saving care.

Bags & Baubles is a unique event that allows guests to shop for a good cause. All auction items have been donated in order to raise money for the foundation’s mission of preventing “economic euthanasia,” an issue that occurs when a pet owners’ only option is to euthanize their pet because they are unable to afford life-saving veterinary care for their ill or injured pets.

Guests can register at www.face4pets.org.

Goodguys 18th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals

Goodguys 18th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals, running April 6-8 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, features over 2,500 hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks though 1987, plus exhibits, swap meet, Goodguys Autocross racing, entertainment, kids zone and more. For more information, visit good-guys.com

Del Mar National Horse Show

Steeped in tradition and a rich history of showcasing some of the most exciting and prestigious world-class equestrian competitions in the United States – the 73rd Del Mar National Horse Show is gearing up for its best show yet April 17-May 6 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The iconic three-week event brings together many of the most accomplished, athletic and revered horse and rider teams to compete for coveted trophies. Visit delmarnational.com

Conner’s Cause for Children Spring Boutique

A unique Spring Boutique benefiting Conner’s Cause for Children will be held Sunday, April 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Hive at Leichtag Commons, 441 Saxony Road, Encinitas, 92024. Admission is free.

The event will feature an exciting day of shopping, raffle prizes and delectable desserts from Thyme in the Ranch. Founded in 1995 to honor the memory of brave little hero Conner Champ, Conner’s Cause for Children is a one-of-a-kind organization that offers direct financial assistance to local families for a variety of out-of-pocket medical and non-medical costs related to the care of a child with a life-threatening illness or injury.

For information on how to donate or sponsor this event, please contact Carol Del Signore at 760-487-1592, carol@connerscause.org. If you are unable to attend but would like to donate, please visit www.connerscause.org

Seacrest Village Volunteer Fair

Seacrest Village Retirement Communities, 211 Saxony Road in Encinitas, will present a volunteer fair on April 16 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Bring a friend, meet the fabulous residents and staff, and learn about working among them with rewarding volunteer opportunities. Attendees will also have a chance to tour the facility. RSVP by April 10 by calling 760-632-3718 or by emailing sseltser@seacrestvillage.org.

AAUW North County to host Public Policy Forum

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of the American Association of University Women presents a Public Policy Forum and call to “Fact-Based Action” on Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Encinitis Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr., Encinitis 92024, The forum will feature an outstanding panel of speakers, including Kathy Harper, speaking on AAUW-CA Public Policy Priorities for 2018-2020; Anne Omsted, president of the League of Women Voters of North County, speaking on the Make It Fair Initiative endorsed by LWVCA to fund schools by revising Prop 13; Jennifer Lonbom, activist with Never Again California speaking on how to create a movement on an issue like Gun Violence/Gun Control; Elizabeth Brady, director of Voter Service, LWVNC, speaking on how to get out the vote and changes in voting procedures. Question and answer time will be allotted and the public is welcome. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net. The Del Mar-Leucadia branch is a 501 ( c ) nonprofit corporation.

Orange County Women’s Expo

The Orange County Women’s Expo returns to the Anaheim Convention Center on April 14-15, with exciting new pavilions, keynote speakers Teri Hatcher, Mario Lopez and Shannon Beador, plus great crafting workshops, cooking theater, tastings and more.

The Orange County Women’s Expo offers complimentary haircuts, makeovers, manicures, massages, facials and plenty of free samples of the best cosmetics, skincare, and beauty products in the industry.

For more information visit www.ocwomensexpo.com or call (866) 618-3434.

Free leadership workshop for high school seniors and college students

The San Diego North Educational Foundation will host a complimentary leadership certification workshop titled Strategies for Success for high school seniors (18+), college, and vocational students, April 12, at North San Diego Business Chamber (10875 Rancho Bernardo Rd. #104, San Diego, CA 92127) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This all-day workshop will address numerous leadership skills as well as an array of business and leadership topics designed to give student participants a competitive professional edge over their peers. The workshop is exclusively available to students and limited to 20 seats on a first come, first serve basis. Visit sdnef.org

JFit Fest

Celebrate a free day of fitness fun Sunday, April 15, from 9:30 a.m.- noon, hosted by the Lawrence Family Jewish Community, Jacobs Family Campus, as they reveal the long-awaited state-of-the-art improvements to the Qualcomm Sports, Fitness & Aquatics Complex.

Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, Jacobs Family Campus, Qualcomm Sports Fitness and Aquatics Complex, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla, 92037.

www.lfjcc.org/fitfest. RSVP and Information: 858-362-1337 or email robync@lfjcc.org

San Diego Jewish BookFest

The 23rd Annual San Diego Jewish Book Fair, April 12-22, presented by the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture, is now the San Diego Jewish BookFest. Besides a name change, the festival has undergone other transformations, going “outside the book” to deliver a diverse array of authors and eminent thought-leaders from the world of politics, podcasting, publishing and periodicals. This year’s event features an award-winning chef, a ground breaking senator, a disruptive rabbi, and a journalist who specializes in lost and FOUND. Sparks will fly at a provocative debate, a former Harvard professor will share the secrets to happiness, and a bestselling author explores eternal life. Flora, fauna and fantastic books merge at this year’s Family Day, which takes place at the San Diego Botanic Garden.

Unless otherwise noted, all events take place at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, Jacobs Family Campus, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla.

New exhibit at Women’s Museum of California

Inspired by the #MeToo movement, the latest exhibit at Women’s Museum of California opens 5 p.m. Friday, April 6 and remains up through April 29 at 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Suite 103 in Liberty Station, Point Loma. According to an exhibit station: “#metoo is a strong, unified, voice that seeks to put an end to silencing those who have been hurt, and to say out loud, ‘No more!’ ” Admission: $5. (619) 233-7963. womensmuseumca.org

La Jolla Playhouse presents ‘What Happens Next’

La Jolla Playhouse recently announced the world premiere of What Happens Next, by Naomi Iizuka, head of the UC San Diego MFA Playwriting Program, as the latest production in the Playhouse’s popular Without Walls (WOW) series. A Playhouse-commissioned piece produced in association with Cornerstone Theater Company, What Happens Next will be directed by Cornerstone Theater Company Artistic Director Michael John Garcés and will run April 19 – 29 at the Challenged Athletes Foundation (9591 Waples Street, San Diego). Performances will take place Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults; $10 for students and military, and are available at (858) 550-1010 or LaJollaPlayhouse.org.

ArtFest at the Garden

ArtFest at the Garden April 7-8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., features some of the finest regional artists displaying their talents with the beautiful San Diego Botanic Garden as a back drop. This fine arts show features more than 20 artists displaying and selling their work at amazing prices just for Garden guests. Many of these fantastic sculptors, painters, glass artists, potters, gourd and fiber artists who participate in ArtFest will also provide interesting demonstrations of their craft.

American Mariachi

The Old Globe Theatre’s 2017-2018 season continues with the world premiere of José Cruz González’s “American Mariachi,” a comedy with live music. It runs through April 29 on the Shiley Stage, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. Tickets from $30. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Women’s Film Festival San Diego

The Women’s Museum of California will present the 2018 Women’s International Film Festival San Diego, April 13 - 15. This annual film festival was created to celebrate women’s stories and experiences through film. The weekend-long festival highlights the importance of female representation in the film industry, including women both in front of and behind the camera.

Festival passes can be purchased on the Women’s Film Festival website at womensfilmfestivasandiego.com

Voices for Children Golf Classic