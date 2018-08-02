Encinitas events this week (Aug. 2)

For more information and a complete list of events, visit the city’s newsletter at https://bit.ly/2Ap6iF.
Taste of Encinitas
The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association recently announced that tickets are on sale for the 30th Annual Taste of Encinitas. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. With the purchase of a $45 ticket, participants will be able to enjoy tastes from a number of local restaurants, sample wine and beer at Sip Stops, and enjoy a variety of live music. Tickets can be purchased online at visitencinitas.org and at the Encinitas 101 office located at 818 S. Coast Hwy 101.
Summer Concerts By the Sea: New Leaf
This summer, Encinitas Parks and Recreation brings more fun to the beach concert experience on Aug. 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Moonlight Beach, 400 B Street. Hear the greatest Reggae hits, past and present. Concerts are held right on the sand at beautiful Moonlight Beach. Bring blankets and beach chairs. No dogs, glass or alcohol. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Ox4i0j.
Jefferson Jay Band concert
The Jefferson Jay Band will play in the Encinitas Library Community Room, 540 Cornish Drive, on Aug. 5 from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org.
Book sale at Encinitas Library
Encinitas Friends of the Library Bookstore holds a book sale Saturday, Aug. 4. Most books will be priced from 25 cents to $1, with CDs for 25 cents and DVDs typically $1. Books range from current fiction, children’s selections, biography, self-help and spirituality to health, history, travel and science. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public and opens at 9 a.m. for members at the library, 540 Cornish Drive. Community members can join the Friends group at the door. Visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org.
Book sale at Cardiff Library
Join The Friends of the Cardiff- by-the-Sea Library on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. to a $3 per bag or $.25 per book sale, the bag is provided. Held in the community room. A drawing entry for a Kindle with every $3 a bag purchase. Your memberships and purchases help support the Cardiff Library with books, programs and scholarships that benefit the community.
Blue Star Museum Program
Free admission to active duty, National Guard and Reserve members of the U.S. military and their families (card carrier plus 5 immediate family members) is available daily through Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2uZIQsL.
All Fired Up: Wheel Throwing
Learn the essentials of creating functional ceramics on a potter’s wheel on Fridays from Aug. 3 to Sept. 14 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. Whether you are new to ceramics or a professional artist looking to further your practice, visiting artist Ryan Gray will take an individualized approach to teaching all aspects of wheel throwing including form making, trimming, altering, assembling, and glazing. Studio time is included. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LIuIP1.
Ovation Theatre: ‘Crazy for You’
Featuring original Broadway choreography, Ovation Theatre will showcase the best singers and dancers North County has to offer in this zany rich-boy-meets-hometown-girl romantic comedy on Aug. 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and on Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. at Brubeck Theater, 1140 West Mission Road in San Marcos. “Crazy For You” tells the story of young New York banker, Bobby Child, who is sent to foreclose on a rundown theatre. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2M3bnEd.
Surrealist Collage with Ellen Speert
Inspired by the work of Seen Frost, surrealist collage blends the intuitive choice of images with the careful construction of personal cards. This full-day intensive on Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive, is for those who have taken a Surrealist Collage or SoulCollage workshop in the past. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Ox7mtl.
Green Living Tour
See sustainability in action as you explore worm bins, greywater systems, innovative compost projects, tool lending library, water-wise garden, and more on Aug. 4 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Solana Center, 137 North El Camino Real. You’ll leave one step further on your journey to living a sustainable lifestyle. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LE7eu9.
Healing Arts Class
For those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges, enjoy self-expression through art, increase skills, improve eye/hand coordination and enjoy the warmth and support of a facilitator, Denise McMurtrie, on Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. in Scripps Hospital’s Brain Injury Treatment Room, 354 Santa Fe Drive. Supplies provided. For more information, email schwarb.andrea@scrippshealth.org.
Families Make History
Join artist and musician Cici Artemisia every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. for arts, crafts and a sing-along at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. These fun make-and-take projects will inspire creativity in you and your family. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/2KaEio8.
Concert: Kasondra Kazanjian
The gifted soloist will perform famous arias from operas ranging from La Boheme to Le Nozze di Figaro to La Rondine on Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. She will also mix in jazz tunes, a Spanish song cycle with guitar and Armenian folk songs. Proceeds benefit Institute Edeline in Haiti. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2v4qg2r.
Tracks & Scat! Family Fun Day
Who’s been on the trail? Animals leave behind all kinds of clues. Learn about animal tracks through hands-on fun, craft making, tours and discovery stations on Aug. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Avenue. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2M70BNl.
Bollywood dancing
A fusion of Indian and Western dance styles every Sunday in August from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Performing Arts Workshop, 1465 Encinitas Boulevard. The session will also provide a cardio workout. All levels are welcome. Bollywood Steps is an established Indian dance company with locations all over San Diego County with instructor Payal Nanavati. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2mVRjc2.
La Paloma Theatre
Now showing: The King, RBG, The Karate Kid and Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2KjUEek.
Artists’ reception at Off Track Gallery
The public is invited to an artists’ reception at the Off Track Gallery Saturday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. featuring a cash award ceremony to Encinitas Friends of the Arts and also to three promising MiraCosta College Students — Rachel Greenstein, Priscilla Rivera, and Jonathan Broberg. Refreshments will be served at the reception. All artwork in the Gallery will be 10 percent off the entire day from 10 a.m. to closing. This event is free and open to the public.
The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists. Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas, 760-942-3636, pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, OffTrackGallery.com.
Mobile blood drive
Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA will host a mobile blood drive Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 Saxony Road. Donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent), 114 pounds and in good health. It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids prior to giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322) or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.
Great music, chili and more at Race Track
The Del Mar Race Track’s summer season is now in full swing! This week features a free performance by innovative reggae musician Matisyahu on Friday, Aug. 3, unlimited samples of award-winning chili during the Chili Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 4 and a Sunday dedicated to luxury during Ladies and Gents Day on Aug. 5. Guests can also participate some family fun during Del Mar’s weekly Family Saturdays and enjoy foodie favorites with food and drink specials during the week, including Brigantine Wednesdays, Happy Hour Fridays and Taste of the Turf Club.
Racing at Del Mar happens Wednesday through Sunday with the exception of Closing Day on Labor Day Monday (9/3). First post is at 2 p.m. daily. First post on Fridays is at 4 p.m., with the exceptions of August 24 and 31 when first post is 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 858-755-1141 or visit www.delmarracing.com. You can follow Del Mar on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat at @DelMarRacing or like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/DelMarRaces.
Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club
The Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club will meet on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Dove Library, Gowland Room, in Carlsbad. Howard Wayne, co-chair and founding board member of the San Diego Lawyer Chapter of the American Constitution Society, will speak on “ How Trump is Weaponizing the Courts with Judicial Picks that will Harm America for the Next 40 Years.” There will also be a raffle and refreshments served. For more information, visit www.encdc.org.
Reading of ‘An Ideal Husband’ at NC Rep
The Oscar Wilde Society @NorthCoastRep will present a free reading of “An Ideal Husband” Sunday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. According to the North Coast Rep website, the Oscar Wilde Society @NorthCoastRep is being established as an auxiliary group for the LBGT supporters of North Coast Rep. To launch the Society, North Coast Rep will present “An Ideal Husband” by Oscar Wilde, directed by Richard Baird, featuring some of San Diego’s top actors. Written in 1895, this comic play revolves around blackmail and political corruption and touches on public and private honor. Wilde was a leader in the effort to make plays accessible to the public. There will be a light social event after the reading. Suggested donation $25 to establish The Oscar Wilde Society. Visit northcoastrep.org
Mission Bay High School Class of ’78 40th reunion
The Mission Bay High School Class of 1978 is planning its 40th reunion to be held on Saturday, Aug. 25, at Mission Bay Yacht Club from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Come join your classmates while overlooking the bay at the MBYC. Enjoy dinner, drinks, a photo booth and DJ with our very own Drew Miller. Find more details and tickets at mbhs1978.com/details.html
Art in the Village
Held on the second Sunday every August, the Carlsbad Village Association’s Art in the Village will return Aug. 12 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., bringing 110 local and regional fine artists for a one-day, open-air art show. Address: 2907 State St., Carlsbad. More details at carlsbad-village.com/art.
ArtWalk @ Liberty Station
The 13th Annual Fine Arts Festival, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will return to Ingram Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 11 and Sunday, Aug. 12 in the Arts District at Liberty Station. The free event’s 2018 theme “Connecting Creative Communities” embodies ArtWalk’s mission to bring San Diego together to enjoy art and cultural expression all weekend long. In addition to thousands of works of art, attendees can also expect food, wine and beer, live entertainment and interactive art projects. Visit www.artwalksandiego.org/libertystation.
North Coast Women’s Connection Luncheon
North Coast Women’s Connection Harvest Hoedown Luncheon will be held Sept. 11. The North Coast Women’s Connection (NCWC) Harvest Hoedown will feature internationally-known watercolorist Chuck McPherson. John Reed, retired police officer, will speak on “The Stages of Life.” Event will be held at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Loma Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach from 11 a.m.– 1 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Please make reservations no later than Sept. 1. The luncheon is $25 per person. Walk-ins are Welcome at $30 per person.
To make reservations, send a check payable to NCWC. If you are bringing a guest(s), please provide their name(s). Mail your reservation payment to: Dorothy Cuchna, 654 East Circle Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Please address any questions to: minscott11@gmail.com