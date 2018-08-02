Encinitas events this week (Aug. 2)

For more information and a complete list of events, visit the city’s newsletter at https://bit.ly/2Ap6iF.

Taste of Encinitas

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association recently announced that tickets are on sale for the 30th Annual Taste of Encinitas. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. With the purchase of a $45 ticket, participants will be able to enjoy tastes from a number of local restaurants, sample wine and beer at Sip Stops, and enjoy a variety of live music. Tickets can be purchased online at visitencinitas.org and at the Encinitas 101 office located at 818 S. Coast Hwy 101.

Summer Concerts By the Sea: New Leaf

This summer, Encinitas Parks and Recreation brings more fun to the beach concert experience on Aug. 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Moonlight Beach, 400 B Street. Hear the greatest Reggae hits, past and present. Concerts are held right on the sand at beautiful Moonlight Beach. Bring blankets and beach chairs. No dogs, glass or alcohol. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Ox4i0j.

Jefferson Jay Band concert

The Jefferson Jay Band will play in the Encinitas Library Community Room, 540 Cornish Drive, on Aug. 5 from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org.

Book sale at Encinitas Library

Encinitas Friends of the Library Bookstore holds a book sale Saturday, Aug. 4. Most books will be priced from 25 cents to $1, with CDs for 25 cents and DVDs typically $1. Books range from current fiction, children’s selections, biography, self-help and spirituality to health, history, travel and science. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public and opens at 9 a.m. for members at the library, 540 Cornish Drive. Community members can join the Friends group at the door. Visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org.

Book sale at Cardiff Library

Join The Friends of the Cardiff- by-the-Sea Library on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. to a $3 per bag or $.25 per book sale, the bag is provided. Held in the community room. A drawing entry for a Kindle with every $3 a bag purchase. Your memberships and purchases help support the Cardiff Library with books, programs and scholarships that benefit the community.

Blue Star Museum Program

Free admission to active duty, National Guard and Reserve members of the U.S. military and their families (card carrier plus 5 immediate family members) is available daily through Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2uZIQsL.

All Fired Up: Wheel Throwing

Learn the essentials of creating functional ceramics on a potter’s wheel on Fridays from Aug. 3 to Sept. 14 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. Whether you are new to ceramics or a professional artist looking to further your practice, visiting artist Ryan Gray will take an individualized approach to teaching all aspects of wheel throwing including form making, trimming, altering, assembling, and glazing. Studio time is included. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LIuIP1.

Ovation Theatre: ‘Crazy for You’

Featuring original Broadway choreography, Ovation Theatre will showcase the best singers and dancers North County has to offer in this zany rich-boy-meets-hometown-girl romantic comedy on Aug. 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and on Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. at Brubeck Theater, 1140 West Mission Road in San Marcos. “Crazy For You” tells the story of young New York banker, Bobby Child, who is sent to foreclose on a rundown theatre. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2M3bnEd.

Surrealist Collage with Ellen Speert

Inspired by the work of Seen Frost, surrealist collage blends the intuitive choice of images with the careful construction of personal cards. This full-day intensive on Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive, is for those who have taken a Surrealist Collage or SoulCollage workshop in the past. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Ox7mtl.

Green Living Tour

See sustainability in action as you explore worm bins, greywater systems, innovative compost projects, tool lending library, water-wise garden, and more on Aug. 4 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Solana Center, 137 North El Camino Real. You’ll leave one step further on your journey to living a sustainable lifestyle. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LE7eu9.

Healing Arts Class

For those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges, enjoy self-expression through art, increase skills, improve eye/hand coordination and enjoy the warmth and support of a facilitator, Denise McMurtrie, on Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. in Scripps Hospital’s Brain Injury Treatment Room, 354 Santa Fe Drive. Supplies provided. For more information, email schwarb.andrea@scrippshealth.org.

Families Make History

Join artist and musician Cici Artemisia every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. for arts, crafts and a sing-along at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. These fun make-and-take projects will inspire creativity in you and your family. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/2KaEio8.

Concert: Kasondra Kazanjian

The gifted soloist will perform famous arias from operas ranging from La Boheme to Le Nozze di Figaro to La Rondine on Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. She will also mix in jazz tunes, a Spanish song cycle with guitar and Armenian folk songs. Proceeds benefit Institute Edeline in Haiti. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2v4qg2r.

Tracks & Scat! Family Fun Day

Who’s been on the trail? Animals leave behind all kinds of clues. Learn about animal tracks through hands-on fun, craft making, tours and discovery stations on Aug. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Avenue. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2M70BNl.

Bollywood dancing