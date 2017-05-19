May 18: Event briefs

2017 Memorial Day Ceremony in SB

The City of Solana Beach and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5431 will host the 2017 Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29 at the Veterans Honor Courtyard at La Colonia Park, located at 715 Valley Ave in Solana Beach. The ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. - noon. Some highlights of the ceremony will include: Camp Pendleton Young Marines Color Guard, Santa Fe Christian School Band, “Feathers from Heaven” doves, city dignitaries and a special guest speaker who will address the community.

Light refreshments will be served. For more information: 858-720-2453.

‘The Spitfire Grill, A Musical’ coming to North Coast Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre opens its doors to “The Spitfire Grill, A Musical,” an honest, emotional musical about a young woman with an uncertain past. Filled with inspirational melodies and an engaging score, this heartwarming tale of fortitude and redemption offers an abundance of joy and goodwill. Come see why The New York Times dubbed it “a soul-satisfying new musical.”

“The Spitfire Grill, A Musical” previews begin Wednesday, May 31. Opening Night on Saturday, June 3, at 8 p.m. There will be a special talkback on Friday, June 9, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. with Sundays at 7 p.m., through June 25. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

The Theatre School at North Coast Rep presents ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

The Tony-Award-winning show “Peter and the Starcatcher” comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre for an imaginative, Theatre School performance May 17-21. Directed by Steve Smith, Peter and the Starcatcher tells the story of how one, small, orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan. Extraordinary characters explore themes of greed, despair and ultimately the bonds of friendship, duty and love through many thrilling adventures.

To purchase tickets, call 858-481-1055 or visit northcoastreptheatreschool.org

Walk and Talk With a Doc May 19

Free doctor-led event by Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers as part of inBloom at Flower Hill Promenade in Del Mar Get moving with a walk around the Flower Hill Promenade, led by Dr. Gary Levinson, Internal Medicine, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

Receive expert health tips while putting in some steps and enjoying the center’s newest landscape features as part of the inBloom celebration in May. This event takes place Friday, May 19, 3:30 to 4 p.m., at Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar at Flower Hill Promenade, 2600 Via De La Valle, Suite 200, Del Mar, CA 92014

For more information or to register, call 1-800-82-SHARP or visit sharp.com/classes.

2017 Fiesta del Sol

The 2017 Fiesta del Sol will be held Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21 adjacent to Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach within the area bordered by South Sierra Avenue and Acacia Avenue.

The Fiesta del Sol is presented by the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Belly Up and the City of Solana Beach. There is no admission charge to the Fiesta del Sol. The Fiesta del Sol opens each morning at 9 a.m. with the arts and crafts fair and closes each evening at 9 p.m. after the conclusion of the last musical performance.

The Fiesta del Sol rocks Solana Beach with a diverse musical showcase providing continuous live music. The event also features a variety of food offerings and showcases an eclectic array of arts and crafts exhibits, as well as a special area just for kids with rides, games and hands-on activities.

For more information, visit fiestadelsol.net

Coastal Cities Jazz Band

Concert by the Coastal Cities Jazz Band, June 4, 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, Carlsbad. Ticket price: $20/$15. Senior and students.

The Coastal Cities Jazz Band will be performing a concert titled “Tribute to famous clarinet players,” with special guest Sal Lozano. Sal has been a member of the Dancing with Stars House Orchestra, the American Idol House Band, the Academy Awards Orchestra, member of the Big Phat Band and a Los Angeles studio musician. This performance will include tunes performed by Woody Herman, Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw. The Coastal Cities Jazz Band is a 17 piece big band that has provided a variety of concerts that paid tribute to bands such as: Count Basie, Les Brown, Harry James and many others and is known as one of the best big band in Southern California.

Tickets: In advance call Gary Adcock 858-775-1113.

Walking Tour of Historic Encinitas set for May 20

The Encinitas Historical Society will hold a free walking tour of Historic Encinitas on Saturday, May 20. The tour, which is led by an Encinitas Historical Society volunteer, begins at 10 a.m. in the classroom of the 1883 Schoolhouse, located at 390 West F Street.

The tour finishes around noon. For more information about the walking tour, call the Encinitas Historical Society President Carolyn Cope at (760) 753-4834.

LIFE Film: Racing Extinction

LIFE San Elijo presents this film, created by the Oceanic Preseveration Society and Oscar-winning director Louie Psihoyos, that documents the ongoing anthropogenic mass extinction of species and the efforts from scientists, activists and journalists to address it on May 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. in room 201.

‘Beethoven and Beyond’ concert May 21

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra conducted by Daniel Swem will perform its next concert, “Beethoven and Beyond,” on Sunday, May 21, at 2:30 p.m. at

Seaside Community Church, 1050 Regal Road, Encinitas, 92024. The program features Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 8”, Enesco’s “Rumanian Rhapsody No.1”, Verdi’s “Force of Destiny”, and Kodály’s “Intermezzo from ‘Háry János’”. More information is available from the orchestra website, www.northcoastsymphony.com. The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.

Indian monk to speak in Encinitas May 20