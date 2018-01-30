Rancho Santa Fe resident awarded at Model U.N. Conference

Pacific Ridge School students traveled to New York City on Jan. 11 to participate in the Columbia Model United Nations Conference and Exposition at Columbia University. Students participated in fast-paced crisis committees to practice their reaction skills and to gain experience solving real world problems in international affairs.
The prestigious conference offers a diverse blend of committees from different historical periods and regions of the world. Multiple students received awards, including Rancho Santa Fe resident and senior Michael Rattner, who earned an honorable mention for his committee.