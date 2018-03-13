The Nativity School’s middle school students participate in 2018 Diocesan-wide Academic Decathlon

Ten middle school students were selected to represent The Nativity School at the recent 2018 Diocesan-wide Academic Decathlon held at Mater Dei Catholic High School in Chula Vista.
These students spent the past five months studying up to college-level material to prepare for the decathlon.
“If you want something badly enough, you prepare for it.” commented Team Captain Bodie Kerr. “If you want A’s, study. If you want to be an athlete, train. Anyone can push themselves, it really prepares you for anything in life.” Their hard work paid off as they participated in a three-part competition consisting of a team logic test, eight individual subject tests and a five-subject team Super Quiz against 24 other diocesan schools. The content of this year’s decathlon all revolved around the theme “Space Odyssey.”
The Nativity School decathletes: Bodie Kerr (Captain), Cassidy Matwiyoff, Aiden Cotts, James Stutts, Max Gruen, Mason LaGrossa, Maya McAvoy, Grant Michelsen, McKara Sweeney and Cade Trinder.
Coaches: Mandy Montijo, Bridget Maguire, Renee Miller, Amanda Telles, Cindy Lape, Linda Armstrong, Ann Heller and Trudie Lynch.