Learning commons opens at Torrey Pines

Torrey Pines High School held a ribbon-cutting event for its new learning commons on Friday, Jan. 27. The plywood walls finally came down revealing a new gathering spot for students filled with flexible furnishing such as moveable couches and chairs, plenty of places to plug in and even a row of beachy Adirondack chairs to take advantage of sunshine pouring in from the front windows.

The learning commons replaced the old media center. (Karen Billing)

TPHS Principal Rob Coppo said he was thankful that the Prop AA-funded project was completed on time, staying on schedule despite having to work around 2,600 kids on campus. He thanked his staff for dealing with all the challenges of construction and cut the ribbon alongside San Dieguito Union High School District Board President Amy Herman and Clerk Beth Hergesheimer.

“Without the board’s support this kind of thing doesn’t happen,” Coppo said. “We’ve got this incredible new facility for our students and I’m really excited to open it up.”

The spacious and open learning commons is rimmed by five small work rooms, a larger conference room and administrative offices. Students can opt to work plopped on a plush chair, standing or sitting at ledges attached to the concrete beams, at clusters of tables or a genius bar along one wall.

Joe Mansfield, of Roesling Nakamura Terada Architecture, designed the space and Erickson-Hall Construction completed the project.

Work continues on the new front entrance to the school. (Karen Billing)

The next phase of Prop AA work for Torrey Pines includes the nearly complete new entry for the school, just outside the learning commons, and work on the new visual and culinary arts building and new performing arts center. Construction is expected to begin this summer with an anticipated completion in fall 2019.