Foundation to host Newcomers’ events for R. Roger Rowe School

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation will host its annual Newcomers’ Welcome Pool Parties for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. These parties are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the beginning of the school year. Parents of current students host these pool parties at private homes in Rancho Santa Fe, with refreshments and desserts provided. Newcomers should bring a towel, swim clothes, and sunscreen.

The RSF Education Foundation will also host a Newcomers’ Orientation & BBQ on Friday, Aug. 25. This is a chance for new families to meet classroom teachers and take school tours. All new families who are registered at the R. Roger Rowe School will receive invitations by email for both events.

The Newcomers’ Chairs for 2017-18 are Amy Jones, Dulcy Matthies, Jan Shakiba and Kyri Van Hoose. For questions, please email newcomers@rsf.k12.ca.us or call the RSF Education Foundation Office at (858) 756-1141 x208.

Schedule for August 2017 Newcomers’ events:

Kindergarten Pool Party: Friday, Aug. 18, 3-5 p.m.; 1st- 5th Grade Pool Party: Monday, Aug. 21, 3-5 p.m.; Middle School (6th-8th) Pool Party: Thursday, Aug. 24, 3-5 p.m.; Newcomers’ Orientation & BBQ: Friday, Aug. 25, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.