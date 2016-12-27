About 120 attendees at the Timken Museum of Art’s “Jewels of the Season” holiday party Dec. 14 enjoyed an evening of “sparkle and cheer.” The event was held to thank the Timken's Connoisseur-level donors (which includes all board members), and other distinguished guests. The Jewels of the Season display at the Timken Museum of Art features “exquisite handcrafted ornaments covered with semi-precious gems, sequins, stones and filigree. Choreographed and produced by San Diego State University School of Theatre, Television and Film and MSI Production Services, the Hord & Schlappi Collection of elaborate ornaments embrace another dimension as they float and sparkle at the Timken,” according to the museum’s web site. Visit www.timkenmuseum.org.