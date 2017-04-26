The Country Friends announces plans for Spring Luncheon and 'Brick Week' legacy campaign

The Country Friends, honored recently as “Community Partners of the Year” by the Center for Community Solutions, will hold its annual Spring Luncheon on Tuesday, May 9, at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Country pop artist Steven Ybarra will provide entertainment.

Ybarra’s latest album What I Really Wanted to Say earned the entertainer two Grammy considerations in 2016, debuting on the iTunes Top 100 Country Chart. His single, “Why Would I Do That” has put him on the ballot for multiple Grammy considerations in 2017. The San Diego-based entertainer tours nationally and has been featured with Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, Gavin DeGraw, and many others.

The Country Friends luncheon, chaired by Erika Horn and Helga Schulman, also features ladies’ fashions, jewelry, and handbags from such vendors as Adornments, Jewels with a Purpose, Kendra Scott, and Maggie B, as well as informal modeling during the program and luncheon. Guests can enter to win fabulous clothing and accessories in the opportunity drawing, or a 14k yellow gold diamond and emerald ring from David & Sons Fine Jewelers valued at $5,000.

Chef Jesse Frost has created a special menu of lemon grass steamed Scottish salmon with sautéed spinach, parsley risotto and lemon chive beurre blanc or vegetarian risotto with sautéed spinach. Dessert is a trio of sorbet with fresh berries. A complimentary glass of wine is included with the $85 ticket price.

During the luncheon, TCF member Elaine Beccera will ask guests to raise the paddle for “Brick Week,” from May 8-12, to support the organization’s Legacy Campaign. The campaign’s goal is to create an endowment fund to help those most in need. The Country Friends raises money to benefit San Diego County-based charities through its signature “Art of Fashion” and other fundraisers, membership dues, and proceeds from the sale of furniture, china, crystal, and art at its Consignment Shop in Rancho Santa Fe. Donors to the Legacy Campaign will have their names inscribed on bricks that will be installed in front of the shop this fall as a tangible tribute. Brick donations are $300 (4 x 8 inch), $600 (8 x 8 inch)or $50 towards installation.

At April’s 18th Annual Tea & Tonic, the Center for Community Solutions saluted The Country Friends “for their support of our mission and for the immense impact they have made in the lives of San Diegans.” TCF President Deb Cross and Second Vice President Marci Cavanaugh presented the center with a check for $4,500 to aid in the center’s efforts to provide life-changing program for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Tickets to the spring luncheon are available online at www.thecountryfriends.org or by contacting Donna Ahlstrom at events@thecountryfriends.org, 858-756-1192, ext.4.