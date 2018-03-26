Rancho Santa Fe's World of Children organization honors Dr. Elizabeth Jones

Dr. Elizabeth Jones, co-founder of Hospital Infantil de las Californias and founder of the Foundation for the Children of the Californias, has been named the Health Alumni Honoree by World of Children. This is the second time, Jones has been honored by the organization.

World of Children is a global recognition and funding organization for individuals exclusively serving the needs of vulnerable children (worldofchildren.org). On April 19, World of Children will honor an extraordinary group of real-life heroes, including Jones, at the 2018 World of Children Hero Awards Benefit, at the Montage Beverly Hills.

This year’s honorees have each lead high-impact programs benefiting children across the globe. Three individuals will receive the 2018 Alumni Award, a unique honor given to past honorees who have previously received a World of Children Award. These are individuals who have leveraged their original awards far beyond what could have anticipated – delivering an even more profound impact for children. World of Children Alumni Award Honorees will receive a minimum cash grant of $20,000 to continue their outstanding work with children.