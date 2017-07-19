Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund supports The Elizabeth Hospice Children’s Bereavement Program

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund recently awarded The Elizabeth Hospice a grant of $18,042 in support of the Children’s Bereavement Services.

The Elizabeth Hospice provides the most comprehensive counseling and grief support services for all ages in the region. Services are available to the community-at-large, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced and does not require a patient affiliation. In addition, The Elizabeth Hospice is host to Camp Erin San Diego, in partnership with The Moyer Foundation’s national network of bereavement camps. Last year, more than 320 children and their families participated in these programs.

“The Elizabeth Hospice is honored to merit this grant award from the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund. Our Children’s Bereavement Services include children’s support groups at our facilities, school-based support groups in 11 school districts and Camp Erin San Diego,” said Jan Jones, president and CEO of The Elizabeth Hospice. “This is a true gift for children who have experienced the loss of someone close to them. It provides these children an opportunity to develop positive coping mechanisms that explore and express their feelings.”

For more information about The Elizabeth Hospice Children’s Bereavement Services, or how to donate, please call (800) 797-2050. Visit www.elizabethhospice.org

Photo above: At the check presentation are: Vatei Campbell, Grants Officer, The Elizabeth Hospice; Melissa Lunardini, Children's Bereavement Manager, The Elizabeth Hospice; Jean Loo-Russo, Chief Philanthropy Officer, The Elizabeth Hospice; Janie Rohn, Rancho Santa Fe Women's Fund Member; Robyn Hudgens, Rancho Santa Fe Women's Fund Grants Committee Co-Chair; Jana Peck, Rancho Santa Fe Women's Fund Grants Committee Co-Chair