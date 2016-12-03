Special Christmas events at the Village Church open to all

The Village Community Presbyterian Church in Rancho Santa Fe continues a long tradition of welcoming the entire community during the Christmas season with several special events in December that share the love of the Christmas story through food, fun and music.

“There are so many wonderful ways to celebrate the birth of Christ that we hope everyone finds some time to join us in the coming weeks,” said the Rev. Dr. Jack Baca, senior pastor of the Village Church.

The Village Church is giving everyone the chance to double their Christmas joy with two musical productions – Gift of the Magi and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever – produced by the Village Church Community Theater on Dec. 2, 3 and 4. On Friday morning, Dec. 2, the annual Blue Christmas memorial service is open to all who has lost a loved one.

Children will delight in the fun-filled Breakfast in Bethlehem event on Saturday, Dec. 10 featuring an interactive retelling of the Nativity story. And women from across San Diego will gather on Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a beautiful Christmas Luncheon featuring an outreach project to support needy families.

All activities will take place on the campus of the Village Church located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. 92067. For more information and directions visit villagechurch.org

Dec 2- 4: Village Church Community Theater, Friday at 7 p.m. Two musicals in one show! Gift of the Magi and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: : Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets online: villagechurchcommunitytheater.org.

Dec 2: Blue Christmas: 11 a.m. A brunch and service of remembrance for those who have lost loved ones. Please RSVP: 858-756-2441.

Dec 10: Breakfast in Bethlehem, 9 a.m. Breakfast buffet and entertainment for families and children. Tickets online: villagechurch.org.

Dec 11: Christmas Choral Concert, 7 p.m. Featuring the Village Church Community Chorale, Chancel Choir and Orchestra.

Dec 14: Women’s Christmas Potluck Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. All women in the community are welcome. Free event. Please RSVP: villagechurch.org.

Contact: Holli Crawford: (858-756-2441) hollic@villagechurch.org.