Viewpoints presents ‘FBI: Special Agent in Charge Daron Borst’ Oct. 29 in Rancho Santa Fe

Daron W. Borst, a 19-year-veteran of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), will be the guest speaker at the Oct. 29 Village Viewpoints event at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe.

Borst serves as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) of the San Diego Division of the FBI. Borst leads the FBI’s White Collar Crime Program, including major frauds, health care fraud, public corruption and civil rights investigations.

Borst leads one of four branches within the San Diego Division, comprised of 200 special agents, forensic accountants, computer forensic examiners, and professional staff. He is the division’s Crisis Manager and Commander of the FBI’s SWAT team, Hostage Negotiation Team, and Tactical Operations Center.

Join Village Viewpoints for this event as Borst shares his experience in the FBI, what they’re doing to protect this city, and how their work translates to citizens’ everyday life.

Borst will speak on Sunday, Oct. 29 in the Fellowship Center of the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served beginning at 6 p.m., with Borst to begin speaking at 6:30 p.m. Time will be allowed for audience questions. Advance ticket purchase is recommended and is $25 for adults and $10 for students through Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. After this time, any remaining adult tickets will be $30. Tickets may be purchased at villageviewpoints.com or by calling 858-381-8070.

Village Viewpoints is co-presented by the Village Church and the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation.