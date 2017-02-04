Valenti Foundation Valentine event in Rancho Santa Fe to benefit Saving Horses

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars La Jolla is sponsoring the Valenti Foundation Valentine fundraising event “For the Love of Horses” at the Valenti Equestrian Club located at 16275 Via de la Valle in Rancho Santa Fe, on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3:0 p.m. to benefit Saving Horses, a nonprofit organization that rescues horses and provides equine assisted therapy programs. Horse enthusiasts and car aficionados can register to attend the event by calling 858-759-9239 or email karina@valentiinternational.com by Feb. 8. Admission is by donation at the event. For those unable to attend, donations on behalf of Saving Horses are also accepted online at www.valentifoundation.org.

The event will showcase a variety of models from the Roll-Royce collection and includes a silent auction, entertainment, mimosas, light bites and opportunity to bid on the use of a Rolls-Royce vehicle for a weekend.

According to Drew Hollowell, Rolls-Royce brand manager, “We are honored to partner with the Valenti Foundation to support Saving Horses and help raise funds to alleviate the costs of caring for rescued horses and providing support for their equine therapy programs.”

Hollowell has worked and traveled extensively throughout Europe on behalf of Rolls-Royce and has engaged in tours of the Rolls-Royce facilities, gaining in-depth knowledge of the hand-crafted process of building the luxury vehicle line. “I look forward to greeting guests at this event and sharing first-hand experiences of the behind-the-scenes stories that incorporate the process from creation to delivery. We will have multiple vehicles on display for viewing at this event and opportunities to sign up for test-drive appointments, where we will bring the vehicle to an office or residence in Rancho Santa Fe.”

Located in Olivenhain, Saving Horses, Inc. (SHI) has been rescuing horses from slaughter, abuse and neglect for the past 10 years. Horses are rehabilitated and placed in loving homes whenever possible. SHI currently has 12 sanctuary horses that are used in an Equine Assisted Therapy Program, to assist individuals with a wide range of disabilities. By way of grants and charitable contributions, SHI is able to offer counseling scholarships to those that would otherwise be unable to afford such a program. www.savinghorsesinc.com.

Irene Valenti, founder and president of the Valenti Foundation notes, “When I learned about the need to raise funds for this local equine nonprofit organization, I knew immediately that I wanted to help. I have rescued horses in the past and know that the maintenance costs quickly escalate to care for these magnificent animals, particularly for veterinary bills, feed and housing. Because Saving Horses also offers therapy programs, we can save horses from neglect and treat individuals with medical conditions at the same time.” Visit www.valentifoundation.org for further information or to make a donation. — Submitted press release