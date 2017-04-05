Jenny Craig named honorary chair of Art of Fashion Runway Show

Designs from top international luxury brands will dazzle on the runway in Rancho Santa Fe when The Country Friends presents the Art of Fashion Runway Show and luncheon on Sept. 14 in partnership with South Coast Plaza for the 13th straight year. Considered the premier style event in Southern California, the show will include the latest trends from the fall/winter collections of a carefully curated selection of South Coast Plaza’s renowned retailers.

“South Coast Plaza is celebrating 50 years of iconic style in 2017,” said Debra Gunn Downing, the center’s spokeswoman. “Supporting philanthropic organizations throughout Southern California such as The Country Friends is an important aspect of our 50-year heritage and will continue to be part of our future.”

Deb Cross, president of The Country Friends, said the nonprofit is proud to partner yet again with South Coast Plaza, known for its unrivaled collection of luxury brands. “The Art of Fashion is our signature fundraiser that will benefit dozens of charities throughout San Diego County,” Cross said.

In keeping with tradition, the event recognizes those who have given their time and talents to help further the organization’s mission of supporting human care agencies. This year’s honoree is Jenny Craig, the Rancho Santa Fe entrepreneur and philanthropist who founded the weight loss empire Jenny Craig International with her late husband Sid.

Craig is known for her support of Shriners Children’s Hospital, the Salvation Army, Charity Vision, San Diego Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, and the SEAL-Naval Special Warfare Family Foundation, among many others. She supports Fresno State, her husband’s alma mater, which named the Craig School of Business in his honor in 1992. The University of San Diego dedicated the Jenny Craig Pavilion for sports and recreation in 2000.

Cross is also pleased to announce that Rancho Santa Fe residents Maggie Bobileff and Denise Hug will serve as this year’s Art of Fashion co-chairs. Born and raised in Switzerland, Bobileff’s love of fashion started at an early age. In her early 20s, she traveled to Munich, Milan, Paris, and Rome on buying trips, meeting such legendary designers as Giorgio Armani, Gianni Versace, and Gianfranco Ferré. In 1997, Bobileff moved from Switzerland to San Diego where she married Gary Bobileff, a Ferrari and Lamborghini restorer. In 2005 she opened her first men’s store, Mister B, followed a few years later by Maggie B for women. Bobileff has served on The Country Friends Board of Directors for the past eight years, and on the Art of Fashion committee for nine.

A native Californian, Denise is married to Bertrand Hug, her husband of 42 years. Together they own two of San Diego’s best restaurants: the iconic Mille Fleurs in Rancho Santa Fe as well as Bertrand at Mister A’s in Bankers Hill. The couple has been very active in the community over the years, supporting numerous charities, including countless fundraising events for The Country Friends at Mille Fleurs. Like Maggie, Hug loves fashion, having modeled in her late teens and 20s. She is especially honored to co-chair the 2017 Country Friends Art of Fashion with her close friend, Bobileff, and to be part of such a dedicated group of people who have made the event a long-running success.

Kathleen Bade, Fox5’s primetime anchor, will once again serve as mistress of ceremonies for the Art of Fashion. Bade has earned multiple Emmys for her work in journalism as well as recognition as a child advocate. She has anchored Fox5’s 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts since the station’s launch in 2008.

The historic Inn at Rancho Santa Fe once again serves as the charming venue for this annual fall homage to fundraising and fashion. Art of Fashion will begin with a champagne reception complete with a photo lounge prior to the runway show highlighting the 2017 Fall/Winter collections of South Coast Plaza’s renowned international designers and retailers, followed by a luncheon and the opportunity to shop South Coast Plaza mini-boutiques offering the latest in clothing, handbags, jewelry, eyewear, and accessories.

For more information, or to become an Art of Fashion sponsor, please contact: The Country Friends at (858)756-1192 Extension 4, or events@thecountryfriends.org.