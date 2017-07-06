Opening Day After-Party to benefit Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe has partnered with the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and Ranch & Coast Magazine to kick off summer racing season with Hats, Heels, and Hooves, the Official Opening Day After-Party on Wednesday, July 19 from 5 p.m. to midnight. The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s Azalea lawn, ballroom and pool area will transform into an authentic Kentucky Thoroughbred Farm for an authentic equestrian experience with fine food, spirits and entertainment.

The surroundings of The Inn will provide the perfect backdrop for guests to mingle with some of the jockeys while enjoying live entertainment. A portion of event proceeds will benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF), which provides financial assistance to approximately 60 former jockeys who have suffered catastrophic, on-track injuries.

“We are extremely honored that the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club approached us to become the Official Opening Day After-Party in only our second year,” said Jerome Strack, general manager of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. “We want to emphasize that this is just not a party but an event to support the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund. The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe is the perfect location to continue the celebrations of Opening Day and mingle with the jockeys.”

The event is open to guests ages 21 and older. General admission tickets are $150 per person and include elaborate culinary stations on the pool terrace provided by Celebrity Chef Casey Thompson from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and a welcome cocktail.

VIP spaces are available and include a reserved area to see and be seen, private dinner display for designated section, bottle service (price includes (2) two bottles of Moët & Chandon and (1) one bottle of Tito’s Handmade Vodka), a designated server, and a VIP gift bag. To inquire about a VIP section, contact Morgan Howitt at 858-381-8207 or MHowitt@TheInnAtRSF.com.

General admission tickets are available to purchase on Eventbrite until 11:30 p.m. on July 18. Tickets will be $200 at the door on July 19 on a first come, first serve basis. For more information about the “Official Opening Day After-Party,” please contact Morgan Howitt at 858-381-8207 or MHowitt@TheInnAtRSF.com.

To learn more, visit http://bit.ly/ODAP2017.