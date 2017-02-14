Rancho Santa Fe home setting for journalist’s web show featuring inspiring female leaders

Already firmly established in mainstream media, Abbey Gibb’s career is soaring to new heights through web TV.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist, who is an anchor and reporter for FOX 5 San Diego, recently launched abbeygibb.tv with the help of her friend Janet Lawless Christ of Rancho Santa Fe. The online TV network focuses on lifestyle aspects such as healthy and simple meal preparation, and fashion and soul nurturing. A new show - Bossify - will debut April 5, which will feature San Diego-area female leaders discussing their personal definitions of success.

“Mind, body, spirit - this is a way to fully nourish every aspect of being a woman,” Gibb said.

Christ was the catalyst for putting together the project, she noted. The women met just over a year ago while filming a TV segment on area mansions on the market. Christ - a Realtor with Coldwell Banker - was an agent for a property in the Rancho del Lago community, and Gibb was assigned the story.

“Abbey walked in the door, and I really felt like, ‘Where have you been all my life?’ ” Christ said.

They quickly became close friends, and Christ helped Gibb develop confidence to expand upon her ambitions to help others, with the idea that if she truly wanted something, it would manifest.

“Janet powered and inspired me,” Gibb said.

Christ had such strong faith in Gibb that she provided her with seed money as a sponsorship to start her own company.

In five months, Gibb created not one, but five companies, under the umbrella of Abbey Gibb Enterprises. The companies consist of abbeygibb.tv and its shows: Tired Girl, Health Talk, Spacious Spirit and Bossify.

“One of the millions of amazing things about Abbey is that she is so spiritual and wicked smart,” Christ said. “And she looks like a movie star. … She brings a couple of different dynamics that are intriguing to men, women and people of all ages.”

The newest show, Bossify, will likely appeal to a variety of demographics. The guests range in age from 17 to 70, representing different races and sexual orientations. They include yoga teachers, lawyers, media moguls, entrepreneurs and transgender police officers, who are asked the same five questions centered around their definition of success.

A different woman is featured each week in an 8- to 12-minute episode, filmed at Christ’s Rancho Santa Fe home.

The first season will consist of 12 episodes, one released every other week on “Woman Crush Wednesday.” There will also be a 12-episode podcast, featuring 12 more women, which will be released in alternate weeks.

Gibb, who resides in San Diego, said she is in discussions for Bossify to become a nationally- syndicated TV show. A book is also in the works, along with the development of a platform along the lines of the influential TED Talks videos.

“I believe the most inspirational people are those who find blessings in what looks like defeat or great challenges,” Gibb said. “They become more resilient, self-aware, and capable of serving others. I’ve always had a vision for my life, a need to serve, empower and help. This network and Bossify are my way of sharing the amazing inspiration I get from the successful women I meet every day.”