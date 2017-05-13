Rancho Santa Fe Boy Scout completing Eagle Scout project to help seniors

Boy Scouts of America, an institution that has over 100 years of history, reserves its highest honor for the young man who attains the rank of Eagle Scout. RSF’s Jacob Reinhart is one of those hard-working young men who, at the age of 14, has completed all the requirements for his Eagle rank. That award entails earning 21 Eagle required merit badges, such as citizenship in the nation, cooking, communication, first aid and swimming.

There is also the Eagle project that displays leadership abilities to organize a project, recruit helpers, and devise a plan to serve others. Jacob’s Eagle project has been in process since January. The purpose is to provide a wide variety of activities appropriate for the seniors at Aviara. It has been proven that such activities help the elderly to keep their mental functions at a higher level. The culmination will be on May 27, with a big celebration from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Aviara Health Care Center at 944 Regal Road, Encinitas, 92024. On that date all the activities (see below) will be presented to the elderly. Visitors are welcome to join in the celebration with activities for all.

You can be a part of this worthy project. On May 26 at the R. Roger Rowe School’s annual field day/career day, there will be collection boxes in the office. Bring any of the following: puzzles, adult coloring books and markers, stuffed animals, word searches, card and board games, nail polish, sculpting clay, water colors and books, origami kits, stress balls, fidget spinners, cozy socks, any art supplies, and DVD movies of appropriate subjects for the elderly.