The Country Friends honors donors with Legacy Campaign Brick Unveiling

The Country Friends will present a brick unveiling in front of its Consignment Shop at 6030 El Tordo in Rancho Santa Fe on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to honor those who have contributed time, talent and funds to its Legacy Campaign. To date, there are 100 honorees, including Jenny Craig, the late Sally Thornton, past and present presidents and board members of The Country Friends, as well as former chairs of the Art of Fashion, The Country Friends’ signature fundraiser held each September. Champagne and light bites will be provided. The event coincides with the Consignment Shop’s fall sale with greatly reduced prices on fine furniture, home accessories, china, crystal, silver and objets d’art.

“We are excited to honor those who have provided crucial support to charities that give back to women, children, the elderly and the disabled here in San Diego County,” says Deborah Cross, the president of The Country Friends. “The bricks, engraved with the names of our honorees, are tangible reminders of those who have given so much to our community.”

The Country Friends, a nonprofit which has provided more than $13 million since 1954 to San Diego County-based charities, kicked off its Legacy Campaign three years ago with the goal of establishing a $1 million endowment fund to continue to help human care agencies for years to come. Chaired by Les Cross, the campaign will enable The Country Friends to operate more proficiently, reduce expenses and increase the funds available to donate to its chosen charities. The fund will also help pay off the construction loan on the Consignment Shop. Half of the proceeds from sales at the Consignment Shop go to consignees; the remaining half funds human care agencies which have applied to The Country Friends for grants. After site visits and further vetting, The Country Friends Board of Directors meets to decide which agencies will receive funds each year.

The Country Friends pays all of its operating expenses through The Country Friends Plaza rental properties and membership dues. This allows the organization to donate 100 percent of event and Consignment Shop proceeds to its chosen human care agencies.

The Legacy Campaign is encouraging the public to give gifts of cash, appreciated assets, life insurance, IRAs or other retirement accounts, charitable trusts and bequests to further the work of The Country Friends.

“I am proud to join my wife, Deborah, in her support of The Country Friends,” says Les Cross. “The women of The Country Friends have led the charge for 63 years, raising money for those most in need in San Diego County. Now the Men of Dedication are ready to join in the fundraising efforts.”

Recently, Cross established a men’s group, Men of Dedication, to bring new sources of financial support for local charities. The group will hold “Legends in Giving,” a men’s-only event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event, with a racing theme, will feature “terrific man food,” extraordinary libations, premium cigars, and a “Last Man Standing” cash prize. The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club is donating two Turf Club passes to each attendee. Event tickets are $275 per person. To buy tickets or for more information, go to www.thecountryfriends.org, email events@thecountryfriends.org, or call 858-756-1192 ext. 4.