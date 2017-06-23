Country Friends announces lineup for annual Art of Fashion runway show in Rancho Santa Fe

Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Bally, Salvatore Ferragamo, Max Mara and Versace are among the top international designers and luxury retailers to be showcased on Sept. 14 when The Country Friends presents the 2017 Art of Fashion in partnership with South Coast Plaza. The runway show, which celebrates South Coast Plaza’s 50th Anniversary, also will include the latest looks from the fall/winter collections of Roberto Cavalli, Brunello Cucinelli, M Missoni, Weekend Max Mara, The Webster and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe again serves as the historic venue for this annual homage to fall, fashion and philanthropy. The event, chaired by Maggie Bobileff and Denise Hug, honors entrepreneur and philanthropist Jenny Craig, and benefits more than 40 San Diego County charities. Fox 5 Anchor Kathleen Bade will emcee.

The event begins with a Moët & Chandon Champagne reception, light bites from the French Gourmet, and a “red carpet” photo lounge followed by the Art of Fashion runway show. After the show, guests will gather on The Inn’s Croquet Lawn for a festive luncheon, created by Executive Chef Casey Thompson, a Top Chef alumna. The Art of Fashion concludes with the South Coast Plaza Social, an opportunity to shop the center’s mini-boutiques while sampling Spa Girl Cocktails, chocolate and cheese.

Throughout the day, boutiques will offer the latest trends in designer clothing, handbags, jewelry, eyewear, and other accessories. Participating retailers include Brunello Cucinelli, Charlotte Olympia, Diptyque, Max Mara, Ralph Lauren, Roberto Cavalli, TOD’s, Vitra Eyewear, and Weekend Max Mara. Ten percent of sales will benefit San Diego County charities.

Those nonprofits include Angel Faces, Burn Institute, Champions for Health, Hospice of the North Coast, Include Autism, Mama’s Kitchen, Miracle Babies, Outdoor Outreach, Promises2Kids, San Diego Blood Bank, Voices for Children, and many more.

The Art of Fashion is sponsored by Jenny Craig, Les and Deb Cross, Ron and Alexis Fowler, Bob and Karen Hoehn of Hoehn Jaguar Land Rover, Duncan and Karen Wallace, the Warren Family Foundation, Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa and Grand Pacific Palisades. John Matty and Joan Waitt also provided substantial support, as well as Art of Skin MD, BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Torrey Pines Bank, SKY Facial Plastic Surgery, and Wells Fargo Private Bank. Generous patrons, include Lisa Alvarez, Charlie and Terri Chivetta, Marjan Daneshmand, Jo Ann Kilty, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Lorraine Hennessy, Connie McNally, Andrea Naversen, Kim Quinn, Sandra Schafer, Deb Sims, Sarah Sleeper and Suzy Westphal.

The 2017 Art of Fashion Committee includes: Donna Ahlstrom, Roberta Arzola, Sage Billick, Elaine Becerra, Maggie Bobileff, Jaime Cage, Chris Carlisle, Marci Cavanaugh, Terri Chivetta, Deb Cross, Chris Epstein, Myrna Everett, Erika Fetter, Samantha Fleming, Rebecca Franks, Lisa Greer, Alexandra Harbushka, Rosemary Harbushka, Lorraine Hennessy, Erika Horn, Denise Hug, Betsy Jones, Susie Jones, Erin Kaminksi, Yvette Letourneau, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Andrea Naversen, Suzanne Newman, Virginia Orchard, Mia S. Park, Beata Pevny, Kim Quinn, Sandy Rabourne, Melissa Russell, Cheri Salyers, Helga Schulman, JoLynn Shapiro, Sarah Sleeper, Jaime Smart, Fariba Vafaee, Jean Waters, Suzy Westphal, Laura White, Kate Wilson and Bonnie Wright.

For more information, or to become an Art of Fashion sponsor, please contact: The Country Friends at (858)756-1192, extension 4, or events@thecountryfriends.org.