All are invited to join the Chabad Jewish Center of RSF on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 5-7 p.m. for a Chanukah Celebration at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. A Menorah lighting will be held at 6 p.m. and the event will also include ice skating, live music, Chanukah crafts, Latkes, donuts, hot drinks and more.

Special thanks to Dr Bob and Mao Shillman and co-sponsor The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

RSVP: www.jewishrsf.com.