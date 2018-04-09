The Country Friends partners with South Coast Plaza for the annual Art of Fashion

2018 Art of Fashion Honoree Maggie Bobileff Jody Pinchin

Designs from top international luxury brands will dazzle on the runway when The Country Friends presents the Art of Fashion (AOF) runway show and luncheon on Sept. 20 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The show, marking the nonprofit’s 14-year partnership with South Coast Plaza, will feature top trends from the fall/winter collections of a carefully curated selection of the center’s renowned retailers.

“We are proud to partner yet again with South Coast Plaza, known for its unparalleled collection of luxury brands,” says Deb Cross, president of The Country Friends. “This is our signature event, an annual homage to fashion and philanthropy which raises funds for dozens of San Diego County charities.”

In keeping with tradition, the event recognizes those who have given their time and talents to help further the organization’s mission of supporting human care agencies. This year’s honoree is Maggie Bobileff, a Rancho Santa Fe businesswoman, philanthropist, and fashionista. Born and educated in Switzerland, Bobileff studied design, construction, textiles and retail management which prepared her for a fashion career. She traveled throughout Europe on buying trips, meeting such legendary designers as Giorgio Armani, Gianni Versace, and Gianfranco Ferré. After moving to San Diego in 1997, Bobileff opened her first men’s store, Mister B, followed by Maggie B for women. She co-chaired the Art of Fashion last year with her dear friend, Denise Hug. Bobileff has served on The Country Friends Board of Directors and the AOF committee for a decade, and also has supported many children’s causes that include Promises2Kids, Rady Children’s Hospital, Casa de Amparo and Kids Korps.

2018 Art of Fashion Co-Chairs Sarah Sleeper and Tamara Lafarga-Joseph Jody Pinchin

Tamara Lafarga-Joseph and Sarah Sleeper, both of Rancho Santa Fe, will serve as this year’s Art of Fashion co-chairs. Lafarga-Joseph is a philanthropist, entrepreneur, international health/fitness presenter, real estate investor, artist, nature aficionado, wife, mother and grandmother. She founded the consulting firm CLJ Designs, built a health and fitness club, was involved in international marketing in Asia, owned assisted living centers, had a real estate investment career, and taught health/nutrition in Mexico and Guatemala. She currently serves on the boards of Miracle Babies and Visions Global Empowerment, and was past board chair of The Foundation for Women. Lafarga-Joseph is also on the advisory boards for the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund and Vision of Children Foundation, and has chaired fundraisers for Miracle Babies, Moores Cancer Center, and St. Germaine Children’s Charity, to name just a few of her many causes.

Sleeper spent 20 years as a journalist before making a leap to the literary world. In 2012, she completed a master’s degree in fine art at Connecticut’s Fairfield University. She won an award from Writer’s Digest, and received a coveted residency at Ragdale, the famed artists’ retreat near Chicago, where she completed her first novel. Committed to philanthropy, Sleeper has volunteered for, sponsored or served on boards for nonprofits, including The Country Friends, Interfaith Community Services, The San Diego Senior Center, Ronald McDonald House, Helen Woodward Animal Center, My Girlfriend’s Closet, A Bridge for Kids, Rady Children’s Hospital, and the Rancho Coastal Humane Society. She chairs an annual fundraiser for Team Hoyt San Diego, and is communications vice president for the National Charity League’s Del Sol Chapter.

The historic Inn at Rancho Santa Fe once again serves as the charming venue for the Art of Fashion, which begins with a champagne reception and photo lounge followed by the runway show and luncheon. Throughout the day, South Coast Plaza mini-boutiques will offer the latest in clothing, handbags, jewelry, eyewear and accessories.