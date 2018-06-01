Event for jewelry designer helps raise funds for Ronald McDonald House

Award-winning jewelry designer Maria Canale recently presented her latest collection, Drop, at Neiman Marcus in Fashion Valley. Local residents Maria Delgado and Susan Hoehn held an event May 9 at Neiman Marcus for Canale where she showed her jewelry collection. A portion of proceeds of sales from May 9 -13 of all Maria Canale designs benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. Hoehn spoke to the group about Ronald McDonald House at the May 9 event. See photos from the event above and below (courtesy photos):