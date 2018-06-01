Lifestyle Photo Galleries

Event for jewelry designer helps raise funds for Ronald McDonald House

Award-winning jewelry designer Maria Canale recently presented her latest collection, Drop, at Neiman Marcus in Fashion Valley. Local residents Maria Delgado and Susan Hoehn held an event May 9 at Neiman Marcus for Canale where she showed her jewelry collection. A portion of proceeds of sales from May 9 -13 of all Maria Canale designs benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. Hoehn spoke to the group about Ronald McDonald House at the May 9 event. See photos from the event above and below (courtesy photos):

Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus Precious Jewels Associates with Maria Canale Courtesy
Chuck Day
Maria Canale, Chuck Day, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego Courtesy
Event guests
Event guests Courtesy
Maria Canale
Model wearing Maria Canale jewelry Courtesy
Susan Hoehn
Susan Hoehn, Cathryn Ramirez, Maria Canale Courtesy
Rocio Flynn
Rocio Flynn, Abeer Haagen with Neiman Marcus associates Courtesy
Elisa Jaime
Elisa Jaime wearing the beautiful Aster earrings from Maria Canale Courtesy
Dana Alkasmi
Dana Alkasmi, Christina Marie Karl, Susanne Rohrbaugh Courtesy
