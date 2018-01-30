Helen Woodward Animal Center Doggie Gras Parade returns Feb. 11

Helen Woodward Animal Center is marching its most colorful event back to Rancho Santa Fe Farmers Market. The sixth annual Doggie Gras Parade Sunday, Feb. 11 will stretch its furry legs down an imaginary “BourBONE Street” in “CATon Rouge.” The festivities shine a light on Center orphan pets by inviting participants to join a parade supporting animal rescue and celebrating Mardi Gras traditions. The event will be held Sunday, Feb.11 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Farmers Market in the Del Rayo Village Shopping Center in Rancho Santa Fe.

The Doggie Gras festivities will includes a variety of activities for all Mardi Gras-lovers and animal-lovers. Purple, green and gold will bedeck and bejewel the event, where attendees can take pictures against New Orleans style-backgrounds, make Doggie Gras-themed masks, and watch or take part in the lively Doggie Gras Parade featuring orphan and adopted pooches in Mardi Gras-themed costumes, riding festively adorned “floats.” To participate in the parade, attendees are encouraged to dress their pet in New Orleans-style best and/or decorate pet strollers or wagons for their favorite furry friends. A special gift will be awarded to the best Doggie Gras float and the best-dressed pet.

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Sixth Annual Doggie Gras Parade is free to the public. Contest participation is a $10 fee with all proceeds supporting the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center. To attend, or for more information, go to animalcenter.org/events/doggie-gras, call Helen Woodward Animal Center: (858) 756-4117 x 379 or contact PR and Communications Assistant Manager Mindy Wright at MindyW@animalcenter.org.

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Doggie Gras Parade has become a favorite tradition for Center staff, orphan pets, local friends and doggie alumni each year and the parade’s expansion to the Farmers Market allows even more animal lovers and rescue supporters an opportunity to partake in the fun. The Farmers Market, which is a Rancho Santa Fe community hotspot and favorite Sunday tradition, has been a long-time supporter of the Center and highlights a new orphan pet in its newsletter each week.