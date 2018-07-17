Bo Derek to receive 2018 Helen Woodward Animal Center Humane Award

2018 Helen Woodward Humane Award Recipient Bo Derek Courtesy

Helen Woodward Animal Center will present Bo Derek with the 2018 “Humane Award” on Thursday, July 19. The annual award will be presented in front of an invitation-only group of high-level donors at the private home of a dedicated center supporter.

Although Derek is perhaps best known for her breakthrough role in the 1979 film “10,” it is her great dedication to animal welfare that will be celebrated on July 19. An animal lover and riding enthusiast since childhood, Derek is a spokesperson for the Animal Welfare Institute’s campaign to end horse slaughter through legislation, has been Special Envoy of the Secretary of State for Wildlife Trafficking, and travels the globe on behalf of the Coalition Against Wildlife Trafficking — a united group of countries working together to fight the $10 billion black market trafficking of endangered species.

Derek served as a commissioner of the California Horse Racing Board between 2008 and 2015, and in that role helped to enhance safety and animal rights in the Thoroughbred industry. She published her autobiography "Riding Lessons: Everything That Matters in Life I Learned from Horses" in 2002. Most recently, Derek launched “Bo Derek Pet Care,” a line of shampoos and conditioners for dogs.

The Humane Award is presented annually by Helen Woodward Animal Center President Mike Arms to a person or entity that has made a significant positive impact on the animal welfare world – devoting their time, energy, and resources to improving the quality of life for orphaned animals. Past recipients include Carrie Ann Inaba, Kristen Bell, Diane Keaton, Betty White, Jackson Galaxy, Tippi Hedren and Linda Blair.

“We are thrilled to present this year’s Humane Award to someone who has dedicated so many different facets of her life to animal welfare,” stated Helen Woodward Animal Center President Mike Arms, “Bo Derek is an incredible friend to animals, and we’re honored to call her a friend to Helen Woodward Animal Center.”