Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund receives anonymous gift of $326,700 over next three years

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund (RSFWF), a collective giving group in Rancho Santa Fe, has announced that an anonymous donor has given $326,700 to be used specifically toward grants over the next three years.

“This generous gift ensures that we will be able to fully fund approximately two additional local organizations a year over the next three years,” said Dr. Sandra Coufal, advisory chair of the fund. “We are profoundly grateful for this extraordinary gift.”

For the 2018 grants cycle, $26,700 will be used to complete a partial grant the group granted to local educational institution Nativity Prep. Nativity Prep is the only non-tuition middle prep school in San Diego County. “It’s truly heart warming to be able to call Nativity and let them know we are able to fully fund their grant wish in the amount of $50,000,” said Robyn Hudgens, grants co-chair of the RSFWF. “We are just thrilled that they will now be able to help additional students with the completed grant.” Additionally, Mindi Butterfield generously donated $500 toward the Nativity Grant as well to help bring it to a full grant.

In addition to Nativity Prep, the following received grants this year from the RSFWF: ·

- Generate Hope for $50,000 – Generate Hope helps with the continuum of care for young women seeking refuge and rehabilitation from the world of sex and human trafficking. ·

- North County Lifeline for $50,000 – North County Lifeline Project LIFE offers trauma informed services for human trafficking victims that include victim advocacy, crisis management, safety planning, intensive case management and therapy to survivors throughout San Diego County. ·

- Community Resource Center for $30,000 – CRC Strives to reduce and prevent domestic violence, promote healthy relationships and empower domestic violence survivors to lead safe, healthy and self-sufficient lives.

- $50,000 to Angels Family Foster Network – AFFN is dedicated to creating safe, stable and loving homes for infants and toddlers in foster care throughout San Diego.

-$25,700 to Operation Hope Vista – Operation HOPE-Vista is a unique shelter in that families are offered a private family bedroom as well as a single women’s shared bedroom. This allows families to begin reclaiming a stable family dynamic immediately, which enhances the ability to recover their self-sufficiency.·

- $25,000 Emilio Nares – Ride With Emilio provides transportation for children fighting cancer to get to and from their treatment appointments.