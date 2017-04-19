Wine Gathering to benefit Rancho Santa Fe Community Center

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center will host a Wine Gathering Party on Monday, April 24, from 5:30 – 8 p.m., at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The event is open to the public and is a promotional kick-off for the Community Center’s “The Love Boat” Gala to be held on Saturday, May 20, at the Del Mar Country Club. A bottle of wine valued at $50 or more per guest is requested. Complimentary wine and appetizers will be included; space is limited. Attendees must be 21 and over.

All wine collected will benefit the May 20 gala to help raise important funds for the Community Center. The center is a nonprofit, 501(C)(3) organization that has been serving the Rancho Santa Fe community for over 40 years. For more information or to make a wine donation, please contact the Community Center at 858-756-2461 or visit RSFCC.org.