'Teens, Jeans and Dreams' Sept. 22 event benefits the foster teens of San Pasqual Academy

Don’t miss an evening of excitement and thrills on Saturday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m. at Del Mar Fairgrounds. Put on your jeans and western boots and join in the fun. Friends of San Pasqual Academy is organizing a Team Penning Event to benefit the foster teens of San Pasqual Academy. The 2018 Chairpersons for “Teens, Jeans and Dreams” are Paul and Sally Seitz. Committee members include Lynn Devenport, San Pasqual Valley Ranch, Lois Jones, Karen Ventura, Teri Summerhays, Kathy Lathrum, Sharon Ruhnau, Pia Jensen, Erika Spinazzola, Kelly Fielder Davis, Andrea Reynolds, Heidi Hollen, Carole Markstein, Ken Markstein, Gina Daley, George Scott, Joanie Spence, Debby Syverson and Joan Scott.

Sponsors for Teens, Jeans and Dreams are Brian and Denise Caster, Marc and Patty Brutten, John and Gina Daley, Hugh and Joy Bancroft, Steve and Kris Charton, Art and Catherine Nicholas, Scott and Franci Free, Don and Taunya Daley, Ken and Carole Markstein, Mike and Erika Spinazzola, Steve and Jennifer Dunn, Sandy and Peter Mossy, Bill and Connie Mc Nally, Dana Falk, Coleen Freeman, Rancho Santa Fe Jewelers, Buck and Kay Bennett, Mike and Linda Gallagher, John and Heidi Farkash, Mary Beth and Dave Oblon and Joe Herrick. Sponsorships at all levels are available.

What is team penning? This is a very exciting and fun activity to watch that involves horses, western riders and cows. It is a timed competition, where a team of three riders on horses attempt to put three of the same numbered cows in a pen. The team that does this the fastest, wins. Unfortunately, it is not as easy as it sounds. There are 30 numbered cows in a herd and each team must cut three specific cows that have the same number out of the herd. They must bring these cows down to the other end of the arena and put them in a corral. If more than four cows cross over a designated line, the team is disqualified. Many amusing things happen trying to accomplish this feat.

Some of the local riders competing in this event are Hap Hansen, Mandy Porter, Leah Von Henkle, Jose Gonzalez, Michael Avery, Joy Bancroft, Colleen Wilson, Cat Zingano, Paul Seitz, Luis Cardenas, Lynn Devenport, Kelley Fielder Davis, Bridgette Latlaye, Geneva Pina and Joan Scott.

Cost of a ringside VIP Sponsor box is $1,200, which includes dinner and beverages for six people, a VIP wine reception and a silent auction. There is a limited supply of VIP boxes and they must be purchased in advanced by Sept. 8 by calling 858 759-3298. General admission tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for children, 12 and under, which can be purchased the day of the event at the Box Office.

A “Calcutta” will start at 6 p.m. before the competition begins. This provides the opportunity to purchase a team that one feels will win the competition. The purse is shared by the highest bidder of the team that wins the Team Penning event.

Friends of San Pasqual Academy is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization that enriches the lives of foster teens of San Pasqual Academy.