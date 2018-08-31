$1.1 million raised for scientific research at Symphony at Salk

Symphony at Salk, which celebrated its 23rd year, featured Tony Award-winning star of Hamilton Leslie Odom, Jr. The Salk Institute’s annual gala concert under the stars was attended by 700 guests and raised $1.1 million for scientific research and education outreach programs.
The evening concert showcased the multifaceted talents of Odom, Jr., which won him both the 2016 Tony Award for Lead Actor in a Musical for his role as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album as a principal soloist for Hamilton’s Original Broadway Cast Recording.
All proceeds support the Salk Institute’s wide-ranging scientific inquiries that have yielded more than 50 years of life-changing discoveries. The nonprofit Institute's internationally renowned and award-winning scientists directly influence areas as diverse as cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, aging, diabetes, ALS, schizophrenia, autism, spinal cord injuries, crop yields and world hunger.
Proceeds also support Salk’s award-winning educational outreach programs that have helped generations of students discover their passion for research and explore careers in science.