$1.1 million raised for scientific research at Symphony at Salk

Symphony at Salk, which celebrated its 23rd year, featured Tony Award-winning star of Hamilton Leslie Odom, Jr. The Salk Institute’s annual gala concert under the stars was attended by 700 guests and raised $1.1 million for scientific research and education outreach programs.

The evening concert showcased the multifaceted talents of Odom, Jr., which won him both the 2016 Tony Award for Lead Actor in a Musical for his role as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album as a principal soloist for Hamilton’s Original Broadway Cast Recording.

All proceeds support the Salk Institute’s wide-ranging scientific inquiries that have yielded more than 50 years of life-changing discoveries. The nonprofit Institute's internationally renowned and award-winning scientists directly influence areas as diverse as cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, aging, diabetes, ALS, schizophrenia, autism, spinal cord injuries, crop yields and world hunger.