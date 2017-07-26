Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club to hold 5th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe

The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club recently announced that Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty is this year’s title sponsor of the 5th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe.

“We are so pleased that Pacific Sotheby’s has joined us as title sponsor and grateful for their support, “said RSF resident Lauren Reynolds, founder of At Home Nursing Care. She, along with Rotary President Luis Carranza, senior mortgage advisor of the Carranza Group at PrimeLending, are co-chairs of the 2017 Taste of Rancho Santa Fe.

With 20 wineries, distilleries and breweries already committed, this year’s community event is shaping up to be even bigger and better than last year’s successful Taste, which sold 465 tickets and raised $100,000. The goal this year is to raise $150,000. In addition to Pacific Sotheby’s contribution as $10,000 Title Sponsor, the club received another $5,000 Magnum contribution from a local RSF Rotarian who wished to remain anonymous. Other sponsors include At Home Nursing Care, Kordus Farms, Rescue Express, Bob and Kaaren Bergquist, Hoehn Jaguar-Land Rover, Jere Oren, PM Graphics & Design and DPI Printing.

Organized by a dozen Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club members who volunteer their time, talent and energy, the event will take place this year on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of The Inn of Rancho Santa Fe. In addition to wines and spirits, the event will feature food and entertainment.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at $100 until Sept. 15 when the price goes up to $125. All net proceeds benefit local nonprofit organizations.

“We have 10 designated nonprofit beneficiaries named this year who are helping to promote the event, including selling tickets, soliciting auction items and volunteering at the event,” Reynolds said. “It’s fun to collaborate and spread the work among all of those who will benefit.”

Rotary President Luis Carranza has pledged to hold more social events at local venues, such as The Inn, which have been long time supporters of the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club.

“Our next Rotary meeting will be a social at The Inn. We couldn’t do this event without their donation of the grounds, their staff and their marketing support. To have a partner in The Inn for the last three years has been a wonderful example of community-minded service,” Reynolds said.

The event, which started as a small wine festival in 2012, has grown each year. Volunteers are putting extra effort into better organization this year, including a completely revamped website at tasteofrsf.org that highlight participants, donors and beneficiaries.

“The website is a major improvement. We are highlighting our wineries, restaurants and sponsors prominently as an incentive to be annual participants for this event – and it’s working,” Reynolds said.

To buy tickets or learn more about participating as a sponsor, winery, restaurant or auction item donor, including forms, go to the website at www.tasteofrsf.org or email tasteofrsf@gmail.com.