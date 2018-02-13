Operation Game On Fourth Annual 15-Inch Cup Challenge benefit for combat-injured troops is March 5

The Fourth Annual 15-Inch Cup Challenge, benefiting Operation Game On, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, will be held Monday, March 5, from noon-3 p.m. at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club Driving Range.

The 15-Inch Cup Challenge will take place on the driving range, with four distances, ranging from 50-yards to 125-yards. Every hole-in-one wins cash. Cash prizes include: $150 at 50-yards; $250 at 75-yards; $500 at 100-yards; $1,000 at 125-yards. The event will also include a silent auction, corporate village, live music, Bloody Mary bar, craft beer, pizza, tacos, Jersey Mikes subs, and local athletes and celebrities.

Operation Game On is a nonprofit organization with a simple mission; provide golf as a form of rehabilitation for returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the 15-Inch Cup Challenge will go to Operation Game On.

Space is limited to 250 entrants. $150 for 20 shots per golfer. Go to: www.operationgameon.org/15-inch-cup-challenge/ or send check to: Operation Game On, attention: Tony Perez, 3614 Paseo Vista Famosa, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92091. Sponsorship opportunities are available.