USO SD board member George Gould receives Presidential appointment to the Board of Visitors at the United States Naval Academy

USO San Diego board member and philanthropist George Gould has been appointed by President Donald Trump to the Board of Visitors at the United States Naval Academy. The duty of the Academy's Board of Visitors is to inquire into the state of morale and discipline, the curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods, and other matters relating to the academy which the board decides to consider. The appointment is a three-year term expiring Dec. 30, 2020.

The board consists of six members appointed by the President, three appointed by the Vice President, four appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, one designated by the Senate Armed Services Committee and one designated by the House Armed Services Committee. The President of the United States receives an annual written report of the board's findings and recommendations.

“I am humbled by this appointment,” said Gould, a Rancho Santa Fe resident. “For me, it is essential that we take care of those who serve for us and allow us the freedoms that we enjoy as Americans. I am honored to be able to serve in this way.”

Gould is a native of Chicago where he enjoyed a successful career in investments, and serves as a member of the board of directors of the USS Midway Foundation, is a hands-on supporter of the Navy SEAL Foundation where he hosts fishing trips, cookouts and provides business advice to those transitioning to civilian life, and is former Vice Chairman of the Board of The San Diego Air and Space Museum.

“This is such an honor, and the USO San Diego is so very proud of George and his great accomplishments, along with this very special recognition by President Trump,” said Gene James, USO San Diego board chairman.

Gould and his wife Hélène have life-long connections with the United States military. Hélène was born in France and grew up there. Her father, a decorated veteran of World War II who was once saved by a U.S. medic, often told her wonderful stories of American soldiers who fought to free France.

As the undergraduate college of this country’s naval service, the United States Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Naval Academy students are midshipmen on active duty in the U.S. Navy.

They attend the academy for four years, graduating with Bachelor of Science degrees and commissions as ensigns in the Navy or second lieutenants in the Marine Corps. Naval Academy graduates serve at least five years in the Navy or Marine Corps.