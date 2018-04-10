Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club to host Rambling Through the Ranch event

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club brings back Rambling Through the Ranch on May 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the RSF Garden Club, 17025 Avenida de Acacias. Guests may enjoy open air trolley rides to tour four exclusive Rancho Santa Fe private gardens with live music at every location. Attendees may also shop local merchandise, sample food vendors and participate in a silent auction.

Rambling Through the Ranch supports Humane Smarts, a nonprofit urban farm located in the heart of downtown San Diego. SMARTS Farm actively pursues its mission of supporting healthy and productive lifestyles for the community while teaching, enhancing, and connecting residents and youth to fresh produce and education about urban gardening. Programs include multiple workshop venues and hands-on gardening opportunities for young people, as well as community garden plots for nearby residents.

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club has been a part of the community since 1927, with a mission to further the development of charitable horticulture and charitable conservation activities, both within and outside the community of Rancho Santa Fe. Its grants program has provided over $150,000 to support local projects such as landscape improvements to the Osuna Adobe and the Arroyo property, as well as providing educational opportunities at San Pasqual Academy, Children’s Discovery Museum and several local elementary schools by sponsoring their garden projects.

For more information, please call 858-756-1554 or email shelly@rsfgardenclub.org Tickets are $40 and are on sale now at www.rsfgardenclub.org