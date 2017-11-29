Las Damas de Fairbanks’ Holiday Home Tour & Luncheon to benefit DreamKeepers Dec. 8

Las Damas de Fairbanks’ Holiday Home Tour on Friday, Dec. 8 will benefit DreamKeepers Project Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is to provide support and resources to improve and empower the lives of women and their children in an environment that is loving yet purposeful.

The event will start at 9 a.m. (check-in) at Fairbanks Ranch Clubhouse, which is located in 17651 Circa del Norte in Rancho Santa Fe, with the self-guided home tour beginning at 10 a.m. At 12 p.m. the luncheon and boutique will be held at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, which is located at 15150 San Dieguito Rd. in Rancho Santa Fe.

“At DreamKeepers, we provide the daily needs of the Family Recovery center from room and facility improvements to layettes, school uniforms, shoes and pajamas for the children,” said Sandi Chenoweth, president of DreamKeepers and an affiliate agent with the La Costa and Encinitas office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. “We also underwrite an educational program that provides job readiness, among many other projects. We are truly grateful for the continued support of Las Damas de Fairbanks.”

Las Damas de Fairbanks is an organization of women that reside in the Fairbanks Range community in Rancho Santa Fe.

The Holiday Home Tour is the organization’s main charity event every year, which includes five to six decorated homes that are open for a self-guided tour prior to the luncheon gala and holiday boutique.

Tour tickets are $45 and meal tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/2k3d9My

For more information on DreamKeepers, visit dreamkeepersproject.org

