NCL Del Sol Senior Recognition

The National Charity League Del Sol Chapter will recognize the senior class members March 10 at the Park Hyatt Aviara for their philanthropic contributions. Senior girls typically have provided community service for up to six consecutive years in organizations such as Meals on Wheels, American Cancer Society and the Helen Woodward Animal Center. Participation in cultural events and presentation of a fashion show during the sophomore year are additional NCL events.

The National Charity League (NCL) is a nonprofit national organization of mother and daughter members that began in Los Angeles in 1925 with mother and daughter teams assembling food baskets with the support of the American Red Cross. In 1947, the groups became unified as National Charity League and the program was expanded beyond philanthropic work to include educational and cultural activities. The Del Sol Chapter was founded in 2010 and serves Rancho Santa Fe, Solana Beach, Carlsbad and other communities.