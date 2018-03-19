RSF resident Dan Shea among honorees at National Conflict Resolution Center's Annual Peacemaker Awards Dinner

National Conflict Resolution Center (NCRC) presents the 30th Annual Peacemaker Awards Dinner on Saturday, April 7, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the San Diego Marriott Marquis & Marina. The event honors individuals and organizations who have made a significant contribution to conflict resolution nationally and locally, as well as supports the organization’s groundbreaking programming to empower the community to communicate across disputes with civility and inclusivity. Former executive vice president of Sempra Energy and San Diego Gas & Electric Chairman Jessie Knight Jr. will emcee the event.

Honorees include Rancho Santa Fe resident and local restaurateur Dan Shea who will receive the Philanthropy in Peacemaking award along with San Diego Padres Managing Partner Peter Seidler. Other honorees include National Peacemaker recipient NO LABELS, and San Diego community leaders Elizabeth Bustos, Anne Wilson, Elizabeth Lopez and Diane Takvorian.

Guests may arrive early for cocktail hour to mingle with San Diego community leaders as well as the honorees. The dinner and program will begin promptly at 7 p.m. followed by a “raise the paddle” fundraising activity.

The inaugural National Peacemaker Award was given in 2005 to Ruth and Judea Pearl, the parents of slain reporter Daniel Pearl, for their efforts to build bridges between cultures and avoid the types of conflicts that ultimately led to their son’s death. Past National Honorees have included such prominent figures as University of California President Janet Napolitano, Congressman John Lewis, former presidential adviser David Gergen, actor and activist Richard Dreyfuss, and The Southern Poverty Law Center.

The 2017 Peacemaker Awards dinner set three organizational records: attendance surpassed 600; overall proceeds from the benefit exceeded $500,000; and the yield from the "Raise the Paddle" auction topped $230,000. Funds raised will help NCRC expand its highly successful Galinson Campus Civility Project, which provides communication and diversity training on college campuses around the nation.