Rancho Santa Fe’s The Country Friends to be honored at sixth annual 'Lights of LightBridge' event

Two-hundred people are expected to celebrate The Country Friends receipt of the LightBridge Hospice Community Foundation’s Sixth Annual “Lights of LightBridge” award on June 21.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and honors one organization and one individual that have made significant contributions in helping the lives of others throughout San Diego County.

“We are so looking forward to celebrating The Country Friends who were and continue to be lights in our lives and our community,” said Jill Mendlen, chairman of the LightBridge Hospice Community Foundation. “I’m also excited to have a chance to officially recognize this organization for their exceptional leadership and steadfast commitment to inspire and encourage. It’s going to be a wonderful evening of celebration!”

The Country Friends was formed in 1954 to provide crucial funding for San Diego County-based charities with the mission to help Sand Diegans “one hand at a time.” Since its inception, The Country Friends has donated more than $14 million to help those in need, with an emphasis on those providing services to women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities. The organization has been an active partner of the LightBridge Hospice Community Foundation for many years.

The event will honor Peggy Eddy, a dedicated supporter of the LightBridge Hospice Community Foundation since its inception in 2005. She is a thoughtful patron of the Foundation’s programs and services, and a founding member of the LightBridge Hospice Community Foundation Board. Eddy is also the co-founder of Creative Capital Management, a financial advisory services firm in San Diego. Her mother had been a loyal volunteer with The Country Friends for many years.

Lights of LightBridge will also include opportunities for guests to experience first-hand integrative therapies such as Healing Touch, Aromatherapy, Pet Therapy, Art Therapy and Music Therapy. Also present will be excerpts from recent “We Honor Veterans” ceremonies by military service members volunteering for the LightBridge Hospice Community Foundation. All services are provided free of charge to patients by volunteers who bring these therapies to hospice patients throughout San Diego each day. There will also be musical entertainment, pet therapy displays and Jewels with a Purpose.

A reception with light appetizers, refreshments, desserts and Remembrance Tree will also be part of the program. Lights of LightBridge will conclude with a candle lighting ceremony in memory of and in honor of those who inspire all conducted by davidji, international author and former lead educator at The Chopra Center.

More information about the Lights of LightBridge event, including sponsorship and ticket purchase opportunities, is available at lbhcf.org/events/lights-of-lightbridge/

For more information, visit www.lbhcf.org.