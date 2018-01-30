RSF teen boys raise funds for the education of homeless youth

Through an aggressive viral campaign, two teen boys were able to raise $20,000 for Monarch School of San Diego designed to educate homeless youth.

Brothers and Rancho Santa Fe residents Connor (16) and Sean (13) Jabbar launched their venture Double Peak on Dec. 1, 2017. Their idea was to combine their passion for the outdoors and boarding with their desire to give back to communities. Double Peak is a lifestyle-based clothing line that donates its entire proceeds to charitable causes. Their first charitable partner was Monarch School of San Diego — a K-12 comprehensive school designed to educate homeless youth.

“We started Double Peak to share our passion of the outdoors, give back to causes in communities and start an exchange and a voice for things that happen everyday in our world. Not all of us have access to a peak, and most need help and encouragement in reaching them. Partnering with Monarch School for our first charity was perfect. Sean and I loved the idea of kids giving back to other kids in our community who need our support and encouragement. These kids are just like us but face incredible challenges each and every day,” said Founder and CEO Connor Jabbar.

For the entire month of December, Double Peak not only raised $10,000 through sales and sponsorship support, but they also were able to sell 250 shirts that will be given to each student at Monarch School through their “Buy a Shirt For a Monarch Student” campaign. In addition, an anonymous donor who heard about the boys’ fundraising pledged to match the boys’ efforts dollar for dollar, enabling a total donation of $20,000 for the school.

“We are so excited to have partnered with Double Peak to help meet basic needs and raise funds to provide our students with the opportunities and education they need to build successful futures. We are also very excited to announce that a generous supporter of Monarch School has agreed to match Double Peak’s donation dollar for dollar” said Monarch School’s CEO Erin Spiewak.

In addition, Connor and Sean reached out to their friends at Teen Volunteers In Action who are also putting together hundreds of hygiene bags for the school as part of the total effort. The Jabbar boys have brought in two more teens to support their continued efforts, Jack Creelman (17) and Austin Quiroz (14). Their next charitable partner will be Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) — a cause that hits close to home for all the boys.

“Our neighbor and my longest childhood friend, Jack Creelman, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes before the age of 2. Sean and I have seen the challenges that Jack and other Type 1 Diabetics face daily, and have a lot of respect for Jack constantly moving forward and overcoming them. When Jack heard what Sean and I were doing,it was his idea to launch this next fundraising campaign. Like our motto, peaks and valleys are what Jack faces every day, and so Jack and I thought it was perfect to support a cause that is all about finding your peak,” says Connor.

The boys of Double Peak will start their fundraising campaign for JDRF, “Peakin For a Cure,” Feb. 1, 2018 and will carry it through March 31, 2018.

“I am very excited about this opportunity to work with one of my closest friends who has seen me dealing with the daily challenges of diabetes. There are many peaks and valleys with diabetes.JDRF has been a part of my life since my diagnosis and to have Double Peak raise money for this special cause means a lot,” says Jack.

Together, the boys have designed a special t-shirt specifically for this cause, and proceeds from all apparel sales will go back to JDRF to support finding a cure for Type 1 Diabetes.

For more information on Double Peak, and to fundraising challenge for JDRF, please visit their website: www.double-peak.com and follow them on social media:Instagram: double.peak; Twitter: @double_peak; Facebook: Double Peak