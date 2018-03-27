RSF resident Nicole Mikles to be honored at RSF Community Center’s “Hot Havana Night” Gala April 21

Courtesy Nicole and Todd Mikles Nicole and Todd Mikles (Courtesy)

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center presents its "Hot Havana Night" Gala at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club on Saturday, April 21, 5:30 – 11 p.m. Nicole Mikles has been named Honorary Chair and is being recognized for her long-standing work on the Community Center’s board of directors and her development of the center’s Moms & Tots and KidzKare programs.

KidzKare is a result of Mikles’ desire to provide opportunities for Rancho Santa Fe children to partner with and support a variety of nonprofit organizations. A portion of the event’s proceeds will fund the program’s expansion and outreach to the greater San Diego community.

KidzKare activities have included: Coastal Clean Up, Feeding America San Diego, Fill-a-Belly, Miramar Food Locker, North County Community Services, Promises2Kids, San Pasqual Academy, San Diego Rescue Mission, The Cortez Family Hill Center and Thrive Animal Rescue.

Title sponsor of the event is Nick & G’s. Other major sponsors include: Bit of the South, Compass: Dane Soderburg, Moon Valley Nurseries, Procopio, Ranch & Coast Magazine, The Jones and Kalklosch Families, Lamar Engergy, The Mikles Family and The Wohlford Family. Sponsorships are a great way to support the event and many levels include seating. Gala tickets are $300 per guest and seating is limited. Please call the Community Center at 858-756-2461 or visit RSFCC.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization serving the local community since 1972. The center’s mission is to enhance the spirit and benefits of community life through programs, events and services of enrichment, recreation, and outreach for all ages.