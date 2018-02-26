Rancho Santa Fe Community Center to hold 'Hot Havana Night' Gala at RSF Garden Club

Courtesy "Hot Havana Night" Gala will be held April 21. "Hot Havana Night" Gala will be held April 21. (Courtesy)

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center recently announced its "Hot Havana Night" Gala to take place at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club on Saturday, April 21, 5:30 – 11 p.m. Guests will be welcomed to "Old Havana" with mojitos, live music and the evening will include a three-course dinner, hosted bar, entertainment, dancing and a live auction.

Funds raised will support the Community Center’s after-school classes, sports programs, enrichment classes and special community projects, including its KidzKare outreach program. KidzKare was developed to connect local children with other nonprofit organizations through a variety of service projects, partnerships and hands-on activities that teach the importance of giving to those in need.

Individual ticket price is $300 per guest. Sponsorships are a great way to support the event and many levels include seating. Please call the Community Center at 858-756-2461 or visit RSFCC.org to purchase tickets and for more information on the event. Seating is limited.

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization serving the local community since 1972. The center’s mission is to enhance the spirit and benefits of community life through programs, events and services of enrichment, recreation and outreach for all ages.