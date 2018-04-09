RSF's Holli Lienau and Adrienne Falzon to champion breast cancer fundraiser at The Santaluz Club

Event Co-Chairs Holli Lienau and Adrienne Falzon Courtesy

Two local women are letting people know that breast cancer awareness just isn’t for October. On April 28, Rancho Santa Fe residents Holli Lienau and Adrienne Falzon are pinkifying The Santaluz Club for an afternoon of “Brunch, Browse and Buy.” The backdrop of a Spanish-colonial setting and music provided by classical flamenco guitarist Miles Moynier will create a special afternoon of giving back to Breast Cancer Angels.

“The idea behind this event is that everyone comes in, has some wine, nibbles on some brunch, and then browses and buys,” said co-chair Lienau, who is also board treasurer of Breast Cancer Angels. “Twenty percent of everything purchased goes to Breast Cancer Angels.”

The Breast Cancer Angels nonprofit helps more than 500 patients per year living in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange County. In San Diego alone, the organization helps roughly 30 women (and men) per month receiving treatment for breast cancer.

Financial assistance comes in a variety of ways, such as food certificates, rental expenses, utilities, medical co-pays, fuel, and more. Money raised in San Diego goes to San Diegans.

Lienau explained that breast cancer is not only affecting an older population. Younger women in their 30s, with children, are receiving this life-changing diagnosis.

There is a huge need to support San Diegans with breast cancer.

“We are honored to support Breast Cancer Angels in their unrelenting mission to help women and men impacted by this life-threatening disease,” Falzon said. “We need to join together and make a difference.”

Guests will be in for a treat with a chef-inspired menu and select wines. Attendees will also peruse more than 15 handpicked vendors which include, but are not limited to, Designer Details, Duchess of Pearls, Jacki B., Nancy Alvarez Women’s Clothing, Satori Designs, Kendra Scott Jewelry, Blu Sands Boutique, Tina Frantz Designs, Willow Tree Candles.