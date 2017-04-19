Event to be held May 3 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe to benefit Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center

The community is invited to attend an event on Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m. for a cocktail reception at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe to benefit the Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center. All community members are welcome as the nonprofit is trying to raise funds to reach a goal of $250,000, which is generously being matched dollar for dollar. Donations will help low-income seniors facing issues of poor oral health, missing teeth and the inability to chew get the oral healthcare they desperately need.

While 10,000 Americans turn 65 every day,70 percent have no dental insurance — and for poor seniors, this can mean choosing between food and rent and caring for their teeth. Based right here in San Diego, the Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center is the first of its kind in the nation. It was recently featured on the KPBS Evening News and in the New York Times and is being hailed as a model for further study and replication across the nation. The center recently opened in October 2016 and is housed within a larger center that provides low-income seniors with two free meals a day and services 365 days per year.

Please RSVP for this event by April 28. RSVP to vp6416@gmail.com and request any information on the event, including sponsorship, and donations. Additional information on the Dental Center can be found at: www. Seniordentalcenter.org. It’s going to be a blast – and you’ll create smiles for yourself and many others!